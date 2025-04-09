Haaland Raises Nearly $3M in New Mexico Governor's Campaign

Details By Native News Online Staff April 09, 2025

Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s campaign for New Mexico governor reported raising nearly $3 million from more than 39,000 donors since launching two months ago.

The campaign announced contributions came from all 33 New Mexico counties, with the majority of supporters being teachers, healthcare professionals, legal experts and retirees. The average online contribution was less than $40, with more than 97.5% of online donations below $100.

More than 2,900 individuals established recurring contributions, pleading more than $45,000 in continued support, according to the campaign.

“Every New Mexican deserves the opportunity to thrive, but for decades, the system has held us back and slowed us down. I've never been afraid of hard work, and I'm ready to bring the change we need and tackle our challenges head-on as governor,” Haaland said in a statement. “I'm grateful that so many New Mexicans have donated their hard-earned dollars to my campaign.”

Haaland, a 35th-generation New Mexican and a member of the Laguna Pueblo, served as U.S. Secretary of the Interior until Jan. 2025 after becoming the first Native American cabinet secretary in U.S. history. If elected, she would make history again as the first Native American woman to serve as a governor in the United States.

Her campaign has focused on lowering costs, addressing healthcare shortages, tackling crime, and improving education. In her launch video in February, Haaland emphasized making housing more affordable, strengthening schools, and improving public safety.

The campaign recently completed a launch tour of 19 counties that drew nearly 4,000 attendees.

Before serving in the cabinet as part of the Biden administration, Haaland was elected to Congress in 2018 as one of the first Native American women in the House of Representatives. She built a reputation for bipartisan collaboration, with her office noting she garnered more cosponsors for her legislation than any other freshman House member in 2019.

Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has endorsed Haaland's gubernatorial bid. Other early endorsements include Senator Ben Ray Luján, Representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez, Melanie Stansbury, and Gabe Vasquez, along with more than 80 local leaders and organizations.

Haaland is seeking to replace term-limited Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. She will need to win the Democratic primary on June 2, 2026, before the general election on November 3, 2026.

According to the campaign statement, the fundraising total represents the highest amount raised in a New Mexico gubernatorial race since the state began recording campaign finance reporting.