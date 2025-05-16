Haaland Campaign Raises $3.7M Since Launch of Her Gubernatorial Run

Details By Native News Online Staff May 16, 2025

Native Vote. On Friday, the Deb Haaland for New Mexico campaign announced it has raised nearly $3.7 million from close to 51,000 individual supporters. The average online donation stands at just $37, and over 14,000 of those contributions came directly from New Mexicans—underscoring the campaign’s deep grassroots support. This fundraising milestone follows a record-breaking launch, with Haaland bringing in over $2 million within the first 30 days of her campaign.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received over the past few months,” said Haaland. “This is a grassroots campaign powered by working people across New Mexico, and that’s exactly how it should be. We’re fighting for families, workers, and communities—not special interests.”

Educators continue to lead the way as the most common occupation among donors, followed by retirees, legal professionals, and healthcare workers—demonstrating widespread backing from those dedicated to public service. Contributions from within the state have topped $1 million, reflecting Haaland’s strong local support.

“The energy behind this campaign has been truly inspiring,” said Felicia Salazar, Haaland’s deputy campaign manager and communications director. “These numbers speak to what we’re hearing every day across the state—New Mexicans are ready for leadership that puts them first. Secretary Haaland’s story resonates with people in every county, and they trust her to deliver. This isn’t just about dollars—it’s about a movement to create lasting change for New Mexico.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a week where Haaland released several videos directly addressing New Mexicans, outlining her commitment to defending Medicaid, protecting clean energy jobs, and standing up to Donald Trump and the GOP’s harmful agenda.

