Four More COVID Deaths on Navajo Nation Reported on Tuesday

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths now totals 484 as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that 6,987 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 89,399 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,486.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,289

Crownpoint Service Unit: 794

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 740

Gallup Service Unit: 1,522

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,294

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,478

Tuba City Service Unit: 916

Winslow Service Unit: 449

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-021 reinstated the daily curfew hours, from 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) from Monday to Friday. The order also restates the requirements for "drive-in" gatherings and reinforces road closures to visitors and tourists for the duration of the declared public health emergency.

"17 new cases reported today are a good indication that the majority of the Navajo Nation's residents are complying with the public health emergency orders and listening to our health care experts' advice. We all play an important role in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. As we take small steps to reopen the economy in a phased approach, it is important to keep wearing our face mask, practicing social distancing, disinfecting high touch surfaces, avoiding unnecessary travels, avoiding large gatherings, and washing our hands," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Navajo health officials urge anyone who feels they might have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately contact their medical provider. COVID-19 symptoms may include a cough, fever and chills, headache, muscle or body aches, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, the new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

