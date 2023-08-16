Former Assistant of the Interior for Indian Affairs Ada Deer Walks On at 88

Details By Levi Rickert August 16, 2023

Breaking News. Ada Deer (Menominee) the first woman to serve as the assistant secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs, walked on Tuesday night after a long illness. Deer was tapped by then President Bill Clinton from 1993 - 1997 to serve as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs that oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Deer was 88.

Deer grew up in poverty on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in social work from Columbia University School of Social Work.

In 1971, she became the first woman to serve as chair of the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin. Her strong persistence helped the tribe regain its federal recognition during her tenure as chairperson of the Menominee Tribe.

Prior to becoming assistant secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs, Deer worked at the University of Wisconsin - Madisno.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking story. Native News Online will publish an updated article later today.

