PHOTOS of First Lady Jill Biden's Visit to Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

Details By Levi Rickert October 24, 2021

ISABELLA INDIAN RESERVATION — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday afternoon visited the Ziibiwing Center and hold a listening session focused on youth mental health with citizens of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe on the Isabella Indian Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Dr. Biden and Dr. Vivek participated in a panel discussion on the success of a $9 million five-year grant project, entitled Project AWARE, from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe received the grant in April 2019 and is now in the third year of Project AWARE.

It was the second visit to an Indian reservation for Dr. Biden since becoming first lady in January. She visited the Navajo Nation in late April.

Look for additional article on Native News Online on Monday.

First Lady Jill Biden listening intently to student discuss Project AWARE. (Photo/Native News Online)

Assistant Secretary of the Interior - Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Photo/Native News Online)

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Education Director Melissa Isaac (Photo/Native News Online)

Saginaw Chippewa dancers (Photo/Native News Online)

David Meshkowzii, parent on the panel. (Photo/Native News Online)

First Lady Jill Biden was welcomed to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe by Chief Tim Davis. (Photo/Native News Online)

First Lady Jill Biden presented a blanket with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's logo on it by the tribal council. (Photo/Native News Online)

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter