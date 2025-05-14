Feeding the Future: Tocabe Co-Founder Ben Jacobs Joins Native Bidaské to Talk Indigenous Food, Culture, and Community

Details By Native StoryLab May 14, 2025

This Friday, May 16th, join us on Native Bidaské for an inspiring conversation with Ben Jacobs (Osage Nation), co-owner of Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery and Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace.

With 17 years of experience leading the only Native-owned and operated restaurant in Denver—and now expanding into Denver International Airport’s Concourse A—Ben is changing how people experience Indigenous food.

Located near airport gates that serve international flights, people from all over the globe have the opportunity to experience eating Indigenous food.

In this episode, Ben dives deep into:

How his family's legacy and Osage heritage shaped Tocabe’s mission

The exciting launch of their newest restaurant at Denver International Airport

Sourcing Native-produced ingredients from across Indian Country

Indigenizing breakfast with bison, elk, and hominy-based dishes

Building a distribution chain to support Native food sovereignty

Why Native chefs are redefining Indigenous cuisine through innovation and collaboration

Whether you’re a foodie, entrepreneur, or community leader, you’ll walk away from this episode with powerful insights into Native food systems, the importance of cultural representation, and what it means to serve community through cuisine.

📅 Date: Friday, May 16 at 12 p.m. ET

📍 Watch on Native News Online’s Facebook and YouTube.