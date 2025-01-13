Feds Award $9.6M in Transit Grants to 26 Tribes, Alaska Native Villages

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 13, 2025

The Biden administration announced $9.6 million in federal transit grants to 26 American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities across 14 states, funding improvements to public transportation systems through the Federal Transit Administration's Tribal Transit Program.

The competitive grants, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help tribes purchase new vehicles, upgrade facilities and expand transit services. The law provides nearly $46 million in competitive funding over five years for the program, an 83% increase from previous levels.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the funding strengthens tribal communities by improving access to jobs, education, healthcare and tribal businesses.

Following consultations with tribal governments, the FTA made several changes to the program, including streamlining applications, broadening project eligibility and removing local matching requirements. The agency also doubled the funding cap for planning projects to $50,000.

"FTA made several changes to ensure everyone – even those running some of the nation's smallest transit systems – could compete for federal funds to support these critical transportation services," FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool said in a statement.

Among the funded projects, the Ninilchik Village Tribe in Alaska received $509,038 to purchase a new transit van and expand service from three to five days weekly on the Kenai Peninsula. The Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan secured $180,000 to maintain transit services after experiencing 150% ridership growth since 2021.

The Walker River Paiute Tribe received $547,149 to support its Agai Dicutta Tribal Transit Service, which launched in 2022 with nearly $1 million in federal funding. The program serves as a vital link for tribal members living in three counties in rural midwestern Nevada.

The Navajo Nation's Winslow-Indian Health Center will receive $842,505 in federal transit funding to replace its aging fleet with four new vehicles. The grant will support ongoing operations and ensure tribal members can continue accessing essential medical care.

The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe's White Earth Band was awarded $80,000 for a new scheduling dispatch system.

The FTA received 38 eligible project proposals requesting $17.5 million in total funding. The program supports public transportation for federally recognized tribes and Alaska Native communities, focusing on serving tribal elders, people with disabilities and youth.