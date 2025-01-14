HUD Awards $150 Million in Competitive Housing Grants to Tribes

Details By Tribal Business News Staff January 14, 2025

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated $150 million in Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive Program funds to support housing development and rehabilitation across Indian Country.

The grants, announced Monday, will fund construction of more than 400 housing units and renovate over 100 existing homes across 32 tribal communities in 15 states.

Cherokee Nation received the largest single award at $7.5 million to construct 22 housing units. Other major recipients include Cook Inlet Housing Authority and Ho-Chunk Nation, each receiving $6 million for housing construction projects.

Alaska tribes and housing authorities secured three grants totaling $12.1 million, including Cook Inlet Housing Authority's project to build 46 units — the highest number of new units among all funded projects. Oklahoma tribes and housing authorities received six grants totaling $32.8 million, representing the largest state allocation.

The awards support various housing types, from single-family homes to multi-unit developments. Projects include Coeur d'Alene Tribal Housing Authority's rehabilitation of 86 rental units in Idaho and the Washoe Housing Authority's mixed development combining immediate construction with infrastructure for future housing in Nevada.

California tribes received nine awards totaling nearly $32 million, with projects ranging from new construction to rehabilitation of existing units. The funded projects will add 66 new housing units across California tribal lands.

The competitive grant program supplements HUD's formula-based IHBG funding, allowing tribes to pursue larger-scale housing developments that might otherwise be difficult to finance through regular annual allocations.