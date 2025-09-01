Federal Policy, Innovation, and Trade Zones: Key Topics at Upcoming Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2025

Tribal Business News, a sister publication of Native News Online, will host its Fourth Annual Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit on Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17, at the Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland, Michigan.

The event will bring together tribal leaders, Native business executives, and non-Native business leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, along with state and federal agency representatives involved in tribal economic development.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“While our summit is named the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit, we’ve had attendees from as far away as California, Montana, Oklahoma, and Arizona,” said Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), publisher of Tribal Business News. “This summit will provide attendees with innovative strategies to conduct business across a wide range of industries throughout Indian Country.”

The summit will offer timely insights into navigating federal policies amid significant political shifts in Washington, D.C. Attendees will hear from subject-matter experts on the latest developments in tribal economic development.

A highlight of the event will be a fireside chat featuring former Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community). Newland will discuss how tribal nations can effectively navigate the federal government, especially as the Trump administration shifts its approach to tribal relations. A former tribal chairperson, Newland will speak candidly about why tribal nations cannot rely solely on federal support during times of uncertainty.

A Michigan native, Newland grew up in Brimley before heading to Washington, D.C., to serve in the U.S. Department of the Interior during the Obama administration. He later returned home to the Bay Mills Indian Community, where he became a tribal judge and served as tribal chairperson. In 2021, President Joe Biden appointed him as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, serving under Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo). In March, Powers Pyles Sutter & Verville PC announced that Newland was joining the firm as a principal in its Indian Tribal Governments Group.

Also on the agenda is Diane Cullo, Assistant Administrator of the SBA’s Office of Native American Affairs, who will provide an overview of how tribal governments and Native entrepreneurs can access programs through the Small Business Administration. Following the summit, Cullo will host an SBA tribal consultation session from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Gun Lake Casino Resort.

Other sessions will focus on opportunities for tribes to establish foreign trade zones, as well as explore new developments in energy, education, and broader economic innovation.

CLICK FOR SUMMIT REGISTRATION

For those traveling by air, the nearest airport is the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Mich. Tribal Business News is excited to offer attendees of the Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit special rates at Gun Lake Casino Resort! Deadline to reserve a room is September 12, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher