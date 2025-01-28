Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Funding Freeze, Tribal Programs Protected for Now

Details By Native News Online Staff January 28, 2025

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s pause on federal funding, providing short-term relief to tribes and Native-serving organizations concerned about disruptions to essential services and treaty-obligated federal funding.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. Alikhan’s order, issued just minutes before the funding freeze was set to take effect Tuesday afternoon, applies to existing programs and remains in place until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, according to a report by the Associated Press. The ruling comes as tribal leaders and Native organizations had begun implementing contingency plans to maintain services that rely on federal funding.

The administration’s planned freeze of federal grants and loans had raised particular concerns in Indian Country, where the federal government provided $32.6 billion in funding to federally recognized tribes through various programs and agencies. The funding, mandated by treaties and federal law, supports essential services including healthcare, education, housing, law enforcement, infrastructure, and economic development.

The Native American Rights Fund warned that tribal nations would be “disproportionately affected” by the funding freeze. “The United States has a unique government-to-government obligation to Tribal Nations,” NARF Executive Director John Echohawk said in a statement, adding that the organization is investigating potential legal action to protect tribal rights and citizens.

This is a developing story.

