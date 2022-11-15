FBI Investigates Maine Auction House for 'Apache Scalp'

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 15, 2022

Last week, federal investigators in Fairfield, Maine, seized items for sale at an antique auction house to determine whether or not the items —including one reported to be an "Apache scalp" — are indeed authentic.

The FBI obtained a search warrant in May for Poulin's Antiques & Auctions Inc. after the agency received a tip from outside of Maine that a Native American item had been listed for sale on the business' website, according to Bangor Daily News.



Federal law prohibits the sale of Native American human remains—punishable by fine and imprisonment—but no charges have been filed in the case, Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Casey said in a statement shared with Native News Online.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On Nov. 9, Casey wrote that the search warrant was executed with the cooperation of representatives of the auctioneer. Federal officials seized "evidence, including an item reported to be an 'Apache scalp.'" Casey said.

"There is a process underway to determine whether the item is human, whether it is Native American, and whether, if Native American, the remains are that of a person who was a member of a particular tribe," Casey wrote.

If investigators determine that the remains belong to a Native American ancestor, the department will consult with the BIA and tribal leaders to determine tribal affiliation and work to repatriate the ancestor back home.

Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available, a spokesperson from the U.S. The Attorney's Office for the District of Maine told Native News Online.

The Association on American Indian Affairs, the oldest non-profit in Indian Country—provides public information on upcoming domestic and international auctions that may contain sensitive Indigenous cultural heritage items. It advises the public to immediately contact BIA Special Agent Franklin Chavez ([email protected] / 505-228-8053) with any information that may support a claim of theft or looting.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter