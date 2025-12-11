Deb Haaland Tours CNM Workforce Facilities, Highlights Trade Job Opportunities

Details By Native News Online Staff December 11, 2025

Native Vote. Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), candidate for governor of New Mexico, toured Central New Mexico Community College’s Ted Chavez Trades and Technologies Center on Thursday to receive a briefing on the school’s workforce training programs.

The visit highlighted job and education opportunities in the trades at a time when retirements are accelerating and many New Mexicans are seeking higher-paying work.

Haaland has championed programs for students who do not want to pursue a traditional four-year college degree. She said that, if elected, she plans to a career pathways program that aims to bring job training into middle and high school.

“Our state has so many bright minds and the path to success doesn’t need to look the same for everyone,” Haaland said. “With programs offered at CNM and the Opportunity Scholarship, New Mexicans have the chance to pursue career paths that lead to high-paying jobs. These programs need to be scaled so more New Mexicans can get jobs that not only pay the bills, but have benefits and pay enough to save for the future. These programs have expanded in the past couple of years — imagine what can be done when we inspire kids at a younger age.”

CNM officials said enrollment in workforce programs has increased over the past six years, leading the college to open a new center to support expanded training. Haaland toured welding, HVAC, carpentry, electrical, and auto and electric-vehicle programs.

Haaland said she understands that “not everyone wants to or needs to go to college,” and pointed to workforce shortages in welding, auto service and construction.

“Good paying jobs in these fields allow families to put food on the table and pay their rent,” she said. “As governor, I will be laser focused on making sure families are stable, secure, and can afford the necessities.”

