Deb Haaland Meets with Taos Acequia Leaders to Discuss Water Rights and Agricultural Preservation

Details By Native News Online Staff June 18, 2025

Native Vote. On Tuesday evening, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) met with leaders of the Taos Valley Acequia Association (TVAA) to address pressing issues facing rural communities, including the protection of water rights, investment in agricultural infrastructure, and the preservation of traditional farming practices. While in Taos, she also visited local businesses and met with Taos Pueblo leadership.

“For centuries, acequias have been the lifeblood of our communities, and we must work together to protect these traditions for future generations," Haaland said. "With the federal government aiming to gut support for our rural communities, I will fight to make up for those losses at the state level and ensure our water is protected."

The meeting took place amid growing concerns for northern New Mexico’s acequia communities, which are grappling with severe drought, illegal water diversions, aging infrastructure, and complex water rights settlements. Haaland pledged to support key legislative efforts, including increased recurring funding for acequia programs, legal protections in real estate transactions, and the creation of a legal defense fund to help acequias defend their rights.

As U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Haaland directed significant investments into rural water infrastructure and supported the New Mexico Acequia Association with funding for climate resilience and wildfire mitigation.

Haaland’s campaign has also gained momentum through endorsements from prominent leaders and organizations, including former County Commissioner Larry Sanchez, Taos organizer Billy Knight, former Mora County Commissioner Paula Garcia, former State Auditor Brian Colón, Albuquerque City Councilor Joaquin Baca, Las Cruces Councilor Becky Corran, former State Senator Siah Correa Hemphill, former Valencia County Democratic Chair Pam Cordova, and the national veterans group Common Defense—adding to a growing list of supporters statewide.

