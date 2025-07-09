CSVANW Announces the Return of the Annual Native Youth Summit

By Native News Online Staff July 09, 2025

The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW) is excited to announce the return of the Annual Native Youth Summit—a powerful two-day leadership experience created to uplift, inspire, and connect Native youth across New Mexico. This year’s summit will take place Friday and Saturday, July 11–12, 2025, at Bachechi Open Space in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bringing together 25 Native youth, ages 13 to 17, the Native Youth Summit (NYS) offers two transformative days of cultural connection, peer support, and hands-on learning. Participants will engage in interactive workshops and discussions focused on key topics including healthy relationships, consent, mental wellness, bystander intervention, and digital safety.

“At CSVANW, we believe our youth are already leaders,” says Saundra Tsabetsaye, Youth & Family Engagement Coordinator. “The Summit gives them space to raise their voices, build confidence, and gain tools to create change. When we invest in youth, we invest in a safer, healthier future for our communities.”

Special Feature: The Magic of You

A highlight of this year’s summit is “The Magic of You: Empowering the Next Generation Through Story, Culture, and Magic,” an unforgettable performance by Brian Yazzie, the only nationally touring Native American (Navajo) magician. Through storytelling, cultural teachings, and interactive magic, Yazzie shares his journey from growing up on the Navajo Nation to becoming a celebrated performer. His inspiring message centers on identity, resilience, healing, and the power of owning your story.

Equine Therapy Experience

Youth will also take part in a guided visit to Equine Therapeutic Connections, where healing and self-discovery come through movement, animal connection, and land-based experiences. The site is a short 15-minute walk (about 0.7 miles) from the summit location. A signed parent/guardian waiver is required for participation in this activity.

Event Details

Who: Native youth ages 13–17

When: Friday & Saturday, July 11–12, 2025

Time: Day 1: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Day 2: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Where: Bachechi Open Space

9521 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Meals: Breakfast and lunch provided both days

Stipends: Available to youth who attend both full days

Note: Liability waiver required for equine therapy walk

The Native Youth Summit is a reflection of CSVANW’s deep commitment to ending violence against Native women and children by nurturing the leadership, wellness, and cultural pride of the next generation.

For more information, visit the Native Youth Summit page.

