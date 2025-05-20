Coushatta Nation Tribal Court Dismisses Election Irregularity Claims

Tags

On Monday, the Coushatta Nation Appellate Tribal Court summarily dismissed claims of election irregularities brought by a small group of dissatisfied tribal members.

Last month, eight tribal citizens have filed a complaint in Coushatta Tribal Court, challenging the Tribal Election Committee's decision to allow Crystal Williams, Kelly Collins, and Kayla Guillory to appear on the May 31, 2025 ballot. Williams is running for tribal chairperson, while Collins and Guillory are seeking seats on the Tribal Council.

Monday's decision upholds a decision made on April 22, 2025 by the Coushatta Tribal Court.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Nothing is more important than allowing our sovereign nation to resolve internal matters in a fair and equitable way,” said Crystal Williams, a candidate for tribal chairperson.

Fellow candidates for the Tribal Council, Kayla Guillory and Kelly Collins, also expressed their gratitude for the swift resolution: “We appreciate how Native American customs and the written laws of the Coushatta Tribe provided a prompt and just outcome, ensuring voters can choose from a full slate of qualified candidates.”

Attorney Jack K. Whitehead, Jr. commenting on the court’s decision, noted, “The Appellate Court clearly upheld the Tribal Court’s ruling, dismissing the appeal and affirming that the plaintiffs had no further recourse. On May 31st, voting members of the Coushatta Nation will have the opportunity to participate in a free and fair election.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter