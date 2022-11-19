Commerce Dept. Awards More Than $200 Million for High-Speed Internet in Indian Country

Tags

Details By Darren Thompson November 19, 2022

WASHINGTON— The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) this week announced it had awarded $224 million to tribal governments as part of its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

The awards are the latest round of NTIA funding, which is directed to tribal governments for broadband on tribal lands, as well as telehealth, distance learning, affordable high-speed Internet access and digital inclusion. In total, the NTIA program has awarded $1.6 billion to 114 tribal communities.

“President Biden is absolutely committed to making sure that every single American has high-speed internet at their home or at their school,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in an interview this week with Native News Online. “That includes people who live in rural America, on Tribal lands, and low-income families.”

The latest round includes 18 new grants to tribal governments in 11 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, South Dakota and Virginia.

The tribes receiving funding are Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Kenaitze Indian Tribe (IRA), Metlakatla Power and Light, NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., Cocopah Indian Tribe, Havasupai Tribe of the Havasupai Reservation, Big Sandy Rancheria Band of Western Mono Indians, Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, Susanville Indian Rancheria, Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, Lower Sioux Indian Community in Minnesota, , Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Pueblo of Zia, Ely Shoshone Tribe, Haudenosaunee, Environmental Task Force, Shinnecock Indian Nation, Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3 billion grant program and part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All Initiative. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet across the country.

“We have a mission to connect everybody,” Secretary Raimondo said. “This is about connecting every single American no matter where they live, the color of their skin, or how much money they make.”

NTIA is continuing to review the more than 280 applications received during the application window, which closed on Sept. 1, 2021. The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will announce additional awards on a rolling basis as they work through the review process.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter