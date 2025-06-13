Church Play Depicting Navajo Medicine Man Causes an Uproar on Navajo Nation

Details By Levi Rickert June 13, 2025

Citizens of the Navajo Nation have expressed outrage over the depiction of Navajo spirituality in a play performed at The Door Gallup Christian Church in Gallup, New Mexico, on May 29, 2025. Videos of the performance, shared on TikTok, have since garnered millions of views.

The videos circulating online show a play featuring violent acts directed at a character dressed as a Navajo medicine man during the portrayal of a ceremonial scene.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council released a press release on Tuesday that reads in part:

“Council members, speaking on behalf of concerned community members, described the performance as a misrepresentation and mockery of sacred aspects of Navajo spirituality. The play has drawn widespread criticism from Navajo community members and interfaith leaders who view the portrayal as deeply disrespectful and culturally insensitive.”

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley sent a formal letter to The Door Gallup Christian Church in Gallup, New Mexico, expressing deep disappointment and urging the church’s leadership to take accountability for a recent stage performance that has ignited widespread public outrage.

“We respect all faiths and beliefs. As neighbors to the Navajo Nation, the city of Gallup and surrounding communities share more than just geography with our people — we are connected by deep-rooted cultural and social ties,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “Mutual respect and understanding must be the foundation of our society, especially in a region that embraces diverse beliefs.”While reaffirming the importance of religious freedom, Speaker Curley stressed in her letter that such expression should never come at the cost of another people's sacred traditions.“Navajo traditional practices are considered sacred by many of our people. They are integral to Navajo identity, history, and our way of life. Navajo medicine men are spiritual leaders and should never be made a mockery in such a violent manner,” she sai

The letter urges the church to take the community's concerns seriously and to engage in respectful dialogue and self-reflection.

“We urge the church to consider the broader impacts of its actions and ensure that future engagement is grounded in mutual respect and cultural understanding,” Speaker Curley added.

In closing, she reaffirmed the Navajo Nation Council’s willingness to engage in direct communication and emphasized the importance of fostering respectful dialogue.

“We welcome the opportunity to meet, to listen, and to have meaningful conversations, but we will not tolerate disrespect toward Navajo traditions or any faith,” she said.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher