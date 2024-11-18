Chief Arvol Looking Horse Honors UFW’s Dolores Huerta and Olympian Billy Mills

Details By Arthur Jacobs November 18, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif. — On Saturday, November 9, the Indian Center of Santa Clara Valley honored Native American veterans at San Jose State University. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of the university, welcomed everyone warmly.

Chief Arvol Looking Horse, the spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota Oyate, also known as the Great Sioux Nation, was invited to preside over the honoring of two special guests: Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW), and Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills (Oglala Sioux Tribe), a former Marine. In addition, ahead of Veterans Day, Chief Looking Horse honored veterans from various parts of Turtle Island.

Huerta, 94, was given three honors. Chief Looking Horse presented her with a wopila tanka (big thanks), one of the highest honors, for standing with the Great Sioux Nation at Standing Rock during the resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016. The Dolores Huerta Foundation was also recognized for providing much-needed PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chief Looking Horse thanked her for helping to keep tribal members throughout Indian Country safe.

As a warrior for the people, Huerta was also honored by Native American warrior and U.S. Army veteran Sonia Tetnowski. Finally, Ohlone Tribal member Lucas Arellano honored Huerta as well. Michael Bellanger and Jake Miller blessed her with an honor song.

Ms. Huerta stated, “The honoring was one of the highlights of my life.”

Mills, who won the Olympic Gold Medal in the 10,000-meter event in Tokyo in 1964, was also honored. Mills spoke about his successful children’s book, Wings of an Eagle, which was published in July 2024. The book, co-authored with Donna Janell Bowman and illustrated by S.D. Nelson (a tribal citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe), tells an inspiring story for young readers.

Billy Mills with Native women warriors. (Photo/Arthur Jacobs)

Chief Looking Horse and the Bay Area community also honored Sonia Tetnowski, CEO of the Indian Health Center of Silicon Valley, for her unwavering dedication to the physical, cultural, and spiritual well-being of the Native community throughout the Bay Area. Her tireless efforts have had a profound impact on the community.

A wopila tanka (big thanks) was also presented to Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of San Jose State University. The university recently opened the Native American, Indigenous Student Success Center, which greatly contributes to the revitalization of Native American culture, ceremony, and spirituality.

“It is time for us to return to the sacred. To return to prayer and our sacred sites, and stand united as one people, one faith, one prayer,” Chief Looking Horse said as he addressed the attendees.

