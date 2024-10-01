Chickasaw Toddler Recognized in National Down Syndrome Society Video

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media October 01, 2024

NEW YORK – Three-year-old Gentry Duren of Mustang, Oklahoma, recently traveled to Times Square with family and friends to watch the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation, where her photo was displayed for millions to see. The presentation was shown on two jumbotrons, donated by ClearChannel Outdoor, above Dos Caminos restaurant in New York City’s Father Duffy Square Saturday, Sept. 7.

Founded in 1979, the NDSS is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower the lives of individuals with Down syndrome by providing vital resources, spearheading policy change and engaging communities to shift public perception of Down syndrome.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The first NDSS Times Square Video presentation took place in 1999 with the intention of highlighting the diversity and beauty within the Down syndrome community through an hourlong video presentation of individuals with Down syndrome from all over the world.

Gentry, a Chickasaw citizen, is the daughter of Ross and Elizabeth Duren. Gentry is the great-great-grand daughter of Bygiemie Parker, an original Dawes Rolls enrollee. Though young, Gentry understands and is proud of her Chickasaw heritage, a pride her mother has instilled in her.

“Gentry’s connection to the Chickasaw Nation is something I want to continue with her,” Elizabeth said.

Gentry was born at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, Oklahoma. Though her parents live in Mustang, they consistently travel to Ada so Gentry can receive pediatric care through the Chickasaw Nation.

“We love Dr. Jonathan Walther. He has been the biggest support through the (Chickasaw) Nation for us,” Elizabeth said.

The Chickasaw Nation has acted as a presenting sponsor for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma (DSACO) Festival and 5K each year in honor of Gentry. The most recent DSACO Festival and 5K took place Sept. 28 with Gentry’s team, known as “Gentry’s Gems,” donating more than $17,000 to benefit the program.

“They’ve been with her every step of the way,” Elizabeth said.

DSACO is a nonprofit organization with a mission to raise awareness and provide resources, as well as promote acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. Elizabeth said the program helps Gentry and other children with Down syndrome attend different camps promoting physical and cognitive health at no charge.

Gentry enjoys dancing, smiling and bringing joy to others. Her family describes her as the “life of the party.” Gentry’s day-to-day activity aligns with most toddler routines.

“She goes to pre-K, she goes to ‘Mother’s Day Out,’ she spends lots of time outside and lots of time with her brother,” Elizabeth said.

However, Elizabeth said Gentry’s life differs from neurotypical toddlers as well.

“We go to occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. We have a lot of doctors’ appointments,” Elizabeth said. “She might have to miss certain activities because we have to go to other appointments.”

Because of her Down syndrome diagnosis, Gentry is required to meet with medical professionals more often than most to make sure her health is in check.

“At 10 weeks old, Gentry had heart failure and had to have open heart surgery,” Elizabeth said. “That really showed us that we need to just take it day by day.”

Gentry is Ross and Elizabeth’s first child. Elizabeth said she learned Gentry would likely have Down syndrome 16 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Not only were we becoming first-time parents, but we also found out we were going to become first-time special needs parents,” Elizabeth said. “No one expects news like that, especially with their first child.”

Elizabeth said the couple decided in that moment they would learn all they could about the diagnosis. They wanted to educate themselves on children with Down syndrome so they could meet Gentry’s needs and nurture her appropriately.

“We just said, ‘God gave us this kid, and we are going to raise her to the best of our abilities,’” Elizabeth said. “We dug deep. I learned all about Down syndrome. I learned about how I could care for her.”

Since becoming parents to Gentry, Elizabeth said the couple sees the diagnosis as a blessing. She said they were chosen to raise Gentry and get to learn something new from the journey every day.

As a mother of a child with Down syndrome, Elizabeth said she would like to see more positive conversations centered around special needs individuals.

“We want the general public to be educated on what Down syndrome is, because Gentry is Gentry. She’s not Down syndrome,” Elizabeth said. “Gentry is Gentry, and she has Down syndrome.”

In only three years, Gentry has overcome many obstacles with a smile. Elizabeth said Gentry is an inspiration to all who meet her. She looks forward to watching Gentry create positive impacts in the lives of others and the Down syndrome community as she matures.

“Whenever we were pregnant with her, I couldn’t imagine any of this because I didn’t know what to expect,” Elizabeth said. “So just to see my daughter breaking barriers – she’s showing the world what it means to have Down syndrome.”

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter