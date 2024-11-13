Chickasaw Elder Veterans Visit D.C. Memorials During Veterans Day Trip

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media November 13, 2024

WASHINGTON – Chickasaw warriors placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a recent trip to Washington, D.C., in celebration of Veterans Day.

The veterans laying the wreath were part of the 19 total Chickasaw elder veterans who attended a five-day trip to the nation's capital, sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Each November the Chickasaw Nation sends a group of warriors from throughout the country to Washington to take part in Veterans Day memorial ceremonies, and to tour museums and historic landmarks while fellowshipping with other Chickasaws who served.

The 2024 participants, whose military service years ranged from the early 1950s through the 1980s, represented four branches of the U.S. armed services including the Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Navy.

Three Chickasaw Vietnam-era veterans presented a Chickasaw Elder Veterans wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside Arlington National Cemetery on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 10. They included Clermont, Florida, resident George DeGraff Jr., an Army veteran; Eufaula, Oklahoma, resident Robert Lair, an Air Force veteran; and Harrisville, Utah, resident Gary Tomshack, a Navy veteran.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said the trip is an expression of appreciation to the countless Chickasaw veterans who have selflessly served the United States in every major war and conflict since World War I.

“Our history is marked by the strength and resilience of the brave men and women who have defended our land, lives and freedom,” said Governor Anoatubby.

“Chickasaws have a long and proud history of service in all branches of the armed forces, like these veterans who have carried on the tradition of the Chickasaw warrior. We continue to hold our veterans and active-duty military in high regard and thank them for their service and sacrifice.”

Lair expressed excitement and gratitude when notified that he was selected to help place the wreath.

“I was surprised,” Lair said. “This is a pretty great honor.”

At age 90, Lair is the oldest Chickasaw elder who made this year’s trip. He entered the Air Force in 1953 and proudly recounted assisting critical missions near the Soviet Union during his 28-year military career.

“I was an air reconnaissance technician,” Lair said. “We operated several detachments of RB-47 Stratojets out of Forbes (Air Force Base) in Topeka (Kansas). These spy planes helped gather essential intelligence near Russia and other places around the world.”

This year’s trip led the Chickasaw warriors to memorials and celebrations throughout the National Mall, including two special holiday ceremonies at the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day.

At the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a solemn ceremony honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice and provided opportunities for the elders to exchange stories of their military service and find the names of friends and fellow soldiers on the memorial wall.

Dr. Allen Keenan is proud to have supported the war effort, although he said his service was different from most soldiers during the Vietnam era.

“I graduated dental school when I was just 23 years old,” Dr. Keenan said. “I went directly into the service and was the dentist in the Air Force for five years.”

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dr. Keenan provided dental services to military members and their families at McChord Air Force Base for two years and then received orders to serve in Athens, Greece.

“We got people prepared to go into action in Vietnam,” Dr. Keenan said. “We had to fix them so they would be in good shape for at least a couple years.”

Following his Air Force service, Dr. Keenan returned to Tulsa and established his own dental practice, a business he would operate for 40 years.

In addition to the holiday memorial services, the Chickasaw veterans and their traveling companions toured the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of American History, the National Archives, the Lincoln, Jefferson and Iwo Jima Memorials, the National Air and Space Museum, and the U.S. Capitol.

Some veterans were making their first trip to the nation’s capital while others, like Richard Burkett, enjoyed seeing the many changes in Washington D.C. that occurred in the six decades since his initial visit, most notably at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I remember being here (Arlington) just a few months after President Kennedy died,” Burkett said. “At that time, only the eternal flame was at his gravesite. It is really something to see the changes and additions since 1964.”

At the National Museum of the American Indian, the veterans explored a variety of exhibits describing the experiences and accomplishments of First Americans. Among the museums’ thousands of exhibits are several significant Chickasaw artifacts, including a flute and bald eagle feather that traveled to the International Space Station with Chickasaw astronaut John Herrington during his 2002 flight aboard space shuttle Endeavour.

When Burkett encountered the eagle feather and flute exhibit, he reached for his cellphone and quickly displayed a picture of himself meeting John Herrington at the recent Chickasaw Veterans Conference in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

“John Herrington is such a nice, down-to-earth guy,” Burkett said. “It was a pleasure to meet him then, and it’s a great honor to again be with so many fellow Chickasaw veterans on this trip.”

Veterans Services

The Chickasaw Nation provides veterans with increased benefits and services, including the Chickasaw Warrior Society. The warrior society was formed by Governor Anoatubby in 2015 as an organization to encourage community, establish and support camaraderie, and personify the Chickasaw warrior spirit.

The Chickasaw Nation Veterans Lodge, located on the Ada South Campus near the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, Oklahoma, was also established to assist veterans in a centralized location. It serves by helping them conveniently access all resources available through the Chickasaw Nation and other sources. It also functions as a place for members of the Chickasaw Warrior Society, other veterans, and those in active service to come together for fellowship and networking.

To further honor all Chickasaw veterans, the Chickasaw Nation also created the Chickasaw Veterans Wall. The virtual veterans wall publicly pays tribute to all Chickasaws who have served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.