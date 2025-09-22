Cheyenne River Youth Project to Host Oceti Sakowin Writers Conference Sept. 25-27

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — The Oceti Sakowin Writers Conference, organized by the Oceti Sakowin Society, will take place at the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s Cokata Wiconi Teen Center in Eagle Butte later this week.

“We are honored to host this special event with OSWS,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “We are looking forward to three days filled with inspiration, creativity and connection.”

During the Youth Writing Workshop on Thursday, young writers will explore traditional and contemporary Indigenous literature, learning how storytelling carries culture and history, and be encouraged to share their own voices through creative expression. They also will learn how to incorporate Lakota language into their writing no matter where they are in their language journey.

On Friday, the community will come together to honor and remember Joseph M. Marshall III, an accomplished historian, writer, teacher, craftsman, administrator, actor and public speaker who passed away earlier this year. Afterward, attendees will enjoy a community meal while sharing stories and the stage with published authors in an open-mic setting.

On Saturday, authors John Beheler (Dakota Starry Night) and Richard Moves Camp (My Grandfather’s Altar) will participate in a writers’ panel, sharing their personal stories as well as their perspectives on perseverance, decolonization and how to live as good relatives. They also will be available to greet attendees and sign books.

What: Oceti Sakowin Writers Conference When: Thursday, Sept. 25 - Saturday, Sept. 27 Where: Cheyenne River Youth Project, 702 4th St., Eagle Butte, SD Event Schedule: Youth Writing Workshop: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 25 Honor & Remember Joseph M. Marshall III: 4-6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26 Community Read & Feed: 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 26 Writers’ Panel & Book Signing: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 27

For more information about the Oceti Sakowin Writers Conference, contact CRYP at (605) 964-8200.

To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org .