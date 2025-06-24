Cheyenne River Youth Project Offers a Busy Summer with Clubs, Parties, Internships and More

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project June 24, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — Summer is in full swing at the Cheyenne River Youth Project. As the nonprofit organization gears up for its biggest event of the year — the 11th annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam — it’s also nurturing a thriving 2.5-acre garden, maintaining 12 active beehives, and providing daily programming for Lakota youth ages 4-18.

At “The Main,” CRYP’s youth center for 4- to 12-year-olds, children have opportunities to join different clubs organized by day of the week. Mondays and Wednesdays feature Walking Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays are for Garden Club, and Fridays focus on Lakota language and culture.

“Our Walking Club helps children stay active, make new friends and enjoy the outdoors,” explained Hayley Dupris, the youth center’s manager. “Each walk is designed just for kids. In Garden Club, they get a hands-on chance to explore nature, plant seeds, and learn how things grow.”

On June 17-19, CRYP partnered with Mike Busch, principal and head basketball coach at Dupree High School, to offer a Youth Basketball Camp for children at The Main. Thirty-five kids attended the camp, taking home basketballs and Taco Johns gift cards.

On Thursday, June 26, The Main also will host a birthday celebration for all June birthdays. With a “Slip n’ Slide” theme, Dupris encourages party-goers to bring swimsuits, towels and their best poolside vibes.

The Main is a free drop-in center, open Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Staff serve a healthy snack at 4 p.m. and a full evening meal at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, next door at the Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) teen center, summer is packed with meaningful opportunities through CRYP’s Teen Internships, Lakota Art Fellowships and Youth Employment Initiative.

The upcoming Native Food Sovereignty Teen Internship kicked off June 23 and runs through July 11, with a second session from July 14 to Aug. 1. Interns will work up to 60 hours per session, earning $10 per hour upon completion, and receiving a daily meal.

“This internship teaches teens about traditional Lakota food sovereignty and modern sustainable agricultural practices,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs director. “Along the way, they gain practical gardening skills as well as Food Handler’s certifications, First Aid certifications and public speaking skills.”

CRYP’s Native Wellness Teen Internship also is currently under way. These teens are learning how to exercise safely, journal, set wellness goals, and track their workouts — but the program goes deeper.

“They’re exploring how physical, mental and emotional health are connected,” said Wakinyan Chief, CRYP’s arts manager. “With help from guest instructors, they’re also learning mindfulness, meditation and energy work. Our goal is to help them build better habits and integrate wellness into daily life.”

The Lakota Art Fellowship program is in session as well, with four teen fellows developing skills in graffiti, digital and traditional arts, screen printing, graphic design and stenciling. Fellows also take classes in public speaking, merchandising and entrepreneurship, and they have opportunities to visit art institutions and public installations in other communities.

“The guest instructors who spend time with us are an essential part of the six-month fellowship program, our internships and our community workshops,” Widow said. “We welcome artists who are interested in teaching classes or hosting art camps — either here on our campus or at Wakanyeja Kin Wana Ku Pi (The Children Are Coming Home), our property near Bear Butte.”

For more information, contact Jerica Widow or Wakinyan Chief at (605) 964-8200.

Then there is the exciting Youth Employment Initiative. CRYP currently has a cohort of eight Lakota youth serving as paid programs assistant trainees at its Eagle Butte campus.

“We launched this program in January 2024 to provide youth ages 14-18 with meaningful paid work grounded in Lakota values,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s founder and chief executive officer. “Under the mentorship of Wambli Quintana, a CRYP alum, our trainees are learning customer service, event planning, fundraising, conflict resolution and professionalism. They’re earning paychecks, gaining confidence and building real-world experience along with their resumes.”

During the summer months, Cokata Wiconi usually is ground zero for teen basketball. But, with RedCan just three weeks away, Widow said Open Gym and Midnight Basketball are on hold.

“We have to organize that space for our community meals and our volunteers’ overnight accommodations in RedCan Village,” she explained. “We’ll be able to open up the gym again in mid- to late July, so keep an eye on our social media for updates!”

To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org . And, to stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.