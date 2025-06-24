Cheyenne River Youth Project Offers a Busy Summer with Clubs, Parties, Internships and More

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — Summer is in full swing at the Cheyenne River Youth Project. As the nonprofit organization gears up for its biggest event of the year — the 11th annual RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam — it’s also nurturing a thriving 2.5-acre garden, maintaining 12 active beehives, and providing daily programming for Lakota youth ages 4-18.
At “The Main,” CRYP’s youth center for 4- to 12-year-olds, children have opportunities to join different clubs organized by day of the week. Mondays and Wednesdays feature Walking Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays are for Garden Club, and Fridays focus on Lakota language and culture.
Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.
“Our Walking Club helps children stay active, make new friends and enjoy the outdoors,” explained Hayley Dupris, the youth center’s manager. “Each walk is designed just for kids. In Garden Club, they get a hands-on chance to explore nature, plant seeds, and learn how things grow.”
On June 17-19, CRYP partnered with Mike Busch, principal and head basketball coach at Dupree High School, to offer a Youth Basketball Camp for children at The Main. Thirty-five kids attended the camp, taking home basketballs and Taco Johns gift cards.
On Thursday, June 26, The Main also will host a birthday celebration for all June birthdays. With a “Slip n’ Slide” theme, Dupris encourages party-goers to bring swimsuits, towels and their best poolside vibes.
The Main is a free drop-in center, open Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Staff serve a healthy snack at 4 p.m. and a full evening meal at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, next door at the Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) teen center, summer is packed with meaningful opportunities through CRYP’s Teen Internships, Lakota Art Fellowships and Youth Employment Initiative.
The upcoming Native Food Sovereignty Teen Internship kicked off June 23 and runs through July 11, with a second session from July 14 to Aug. 1. Interns will work up to 60 hours per session, earning $10 per hour upon completion, and receiving a daily meal.
“This internship teaches teens about traditional Lakota food sovereignty and modern sustainable agricultural practices,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs director. “Along the way, they gain practical gardening skills as well as Food Handler’s certifications, First Aid certifications and public speaking skills.”
CRYP’s Native Wellness Teen Internship also is currently under way. These teens are learning how to exercise safely, journal, set wellness goals, and track their workouts — but the program goes deeper.
“They’re exploring how physical, mental and emotional health are connected,” said Wakinyan Chief, CRYP’s arts manager. “With help from guest instructors, they’re also learning mindfulness, meditation and energy work. Our goal is to help them build better habits and integrate wellness into daily life.”
The Lakota Art Fellowship program is in session as well, with four teen fellows developing skills in graffiti, digital and traditional arts, screen printing, graphic design and stenciling. Fellows also take classes in public speaking, merchandising and entrepreneurship, and they have opportunities to visit art institutions and public installations in other communities.
“The guest instructors who spend time with us are an essential part of the six-month fellowship program, our internships and our community workshops,” Widow said. “We welcome artists who are interested in teaching classes or hosting art camps — either here on our campus or at Wakanyeja Kin Wana Ku Pi (The Children Are Coming Home), our property near Bear Butte.”
For more information, contact Jerica Widow or Wakinyan Chief at (605) 964-8200.
Then there is the exciting Youth Employment Initiative. CRYP currently has a cohort of eight Lakota youth serving as paid programs assistant trainees at its Eagle Butte campus.
“We launched this program in January 2024 to provide youth ages 14-18 with meaningful paid work grounded in Lakota values,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s founder and chief executive officer. “Under the mentorship of Wambli Quintana, a CRYP alum, our trainees are learning customer service, event planning, fundraising, conflict resolution and professionalism. They’re earning paychecks, gaining confidence and building real-world experience along with their resumes.”
During the summer months, Cokata Wiconi usually is ground zero for teen basketball. But, with RedCan just three weeks away, Widow said Open Gymand Midnight Basketball are on hold.
“We have to organize that space for our community meals and our volunteers’ overnight accommodations in RedCan Village,” she explained. “We’ll be able to open up the gym again in mid- to late July, so keep an eye on our social media for updates!”
To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.