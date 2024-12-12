Cheyenne River Youth Project Hosts Holiday Party, Prepares to Deliver Gifts to 1,000+ Children

Tags

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project December 12, 2024

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — This year’s youth programming at the Cheyenne River Youth Project officially came to a close on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the annual holiday party at “The Main” youth center. Attendees built gingerbread houses, played games, enjoyed a hearty evening meal together and decorated festive cookies and cake.

Now, staff and volunteers are devoting 100 percent of their time and attention to delivering holiday gifts to more than 1,000 children across the 2.8-million-acre Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation through the Wo Otúh’an Wi (Moon of Giving Away Presents) Toy Drive. By all accounts, it’s a tall order.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“The toy drive is our longest-running program, dating back to at least 1990, and it’s our most complex program as well,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “Preparations start in September, and as we get closer to the holidays, our team works around the clock to make sure each child who shares a personal ‘wish list’ with us receives three or four gifts from that special list as well as winter clothing and shoes.”

That means working with an extensive nationwide donor network, one that consistently shows up year after year for Cheyenne River’s children. At press time, individuals continued to adopt wish lists through CRYP’s website while staff prepared to welcome large trucks filled with gifts from volunteer groups in the Denver and St. Louis metro areas.

“We simply couldn’t deliver personalized gifts to more than 1,000 children in 20 communities across our reservation without the kindness and generosity of all of these people,” said Wakinyan Chief, CRYP’s arts manager. “I want each and every one of them to know that they are having a real impact.

“Receiving a beautiful package with your name on it, and opening it to discover that your heartfelt wish came true, is an experience all children should have,” he continued. “And, watching your child’s face light up with excitement and joy is an experience all parents and caregivers should have.”

CRYP’s goal is to have all gifts selected, wrapped and delivered to hundreds of Cheyenne River families by Dec. 24. The campus will be closed on Dec. 25-27.

It will close again Dec. 30 to acknowledge the Day of Mourning, an important date on CRYP’s indigenized holiday calendar. The Wounded Knee Massacre took place on Dec. 28, 1890, but as it falls on a Saturday this year, CRYP will close Monday instead.

Although the holiday season has arrived, it is not too late to support the youth project with this year’s toy drive. According to Jerica Widow, CRYP’s programs manager, more than 300 wish lists still need to be adopted.

“You can view them online and select the one you wish to adopt,” she explained. “Then, you can shop for the gifts yourself and ship them to us, or you can order them online and ship them through the online retailer.”

In addition, supporters may send gifts directly to CRYP from the youth project’s general Amazon list of preferred toys, contribute gift cards or wrapping supplies, or donate funds. Those who are able to make the trip to Eagle Butte also can volunteer for on-site gift wrapping at the CRYP campus. The youth project can provide lodging if needed.

To adopt a wish list and learn more about the additional ways to help, visit lakotayouth.org/toy-drive.