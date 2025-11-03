Cheyenne River Youth Project Announces Native American Heritage Month Programming, Thanks for Kids Dinner
Details
By Cheyenne River Youth Project
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Youth Project will commemorate Native American Heritage Month this November with three weeks of youth-centered activities, community gatherings, and cultural programs. From traditional handgames and Lakota trivia to art workshops, a new youth conference, and the popular Thanks for Kids community dinner, the nearly monthlong celebration will honor Lakota heritage while fostering creativity, wellness, and connection.
“At CRYP, we celebrate our Lakota heritage and culture every single day,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “Our young people live their identity through our language, our art, our stories, and the way they care for one another. We are looking forward to this month, however, because it gives us a chance to shine an even brighter light on that daily work, and share it with our broader community.”
Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.
The nonprofit organization’s Native American Heritage Month programs and activities are planned for Nov. 10-28 at the Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) Teen Center and “The Main,” CRYP’s youth center for ages 4 to 12, in Eagle Butte.
What: Native American Heritage Month Programs and Activities
When: Nov. 10-28, Monday through Friday
Where: Cokata Wiconi and The Main, 702 4th St., Eagle Butte, South Dakota
Schedule:
Nov. 10: Traditional Games at The Main, 4-6 p.m.
Teen interns and CRYP’s young participants, ages 4 to 12, will make a handgames set together.
Nov. 11: Native Jeopardy at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.
In this fun twist on the popular game show, teens will showcase their Lakota knowledge as they compete for prizes.
Nov. 12: Native Jeopardy at The Main, 4-6 p.m.
The younger children will have a turn to test their own Lakota knowledge on Nov. 12.
Nov. 12-14: Traditional Art Workshop at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.
During these three afternoons, workshop participants will make ribbon harvest bags and medicine pouches under the guidance of Austin Kasto.
Nov. 13: Native Movie Night at The Main, 4-6 p.m.
Children ages 4 to 12 with gather to watch the 2024 film “Rez Ball.”
Nov. 14: Thanks for Kids Community Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m.
CRYP established this free annual event to bring the community together to celebrate Cheyenne River’s children—past, present, and future. The evening will include a hearty holiday-style meal as well as a face-painting station, a photo booth, and door prizes.
Nov. 18: Diabetes Prevention Presentation at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.
Not only will CRYP’s teen interns learn more about diabetes prevention and making healthier lifestyle choices, they will have an opportunity to make Native protein shakes.
Nov. 19: Diabetes Prevention Presentation at The Main, 4-6 p.m.
CRYP’s younger participants will be able to explore the topic of diabetes prevention in an age-appropriate way—and also try their hand at making Native protein shakes.
Nov. 20-21: Art Workshop at The Main, 4-6 p.m.
During these two afternoons, teen interns will work with the younger children at The Main to create iron-on Lakota star quilts.
Nov. 21-23: Native Youth Conference at Cokata Wiconi
This is CRYP’s first Oceti Sakowin Art, Wellness & Culture Youth Conference. It’s free, and it’s open to teens from all Oceti Sakowin homelands (North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Minnesota). Conference times: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Youth must RSVP to participate.
Nov. 24-26: Three Sisters Melody Cook-off at Cokata Wiconi
Teen interns will compete in a cook-off competition, each creating their own version of Three Sisters Melody (stew with roasted beans, squash and corn).
Throughout the month, CRYP invites youth and families across Cheyenne River to join in celebrating Lakota culture, community, and the strength of the next generation.
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.