Cheyenne River Youth Project Announces Native American Heritage Month Programming, Thanks for Kids Dinner

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project November 03, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Youth Project will commemorate Native American Heritage Month this November with three weeks of youth-centered activities, community gatherings, and cultural programs. From traditional handgames and Lakota trivia to art workshops, a new youth conference, and the popular Thanks for Kids community dinner, the nearly monthlong celebration will honor Lakota heritage while fostering creativity, wellness, and connection.

“At CRYP, we celebrate our Lakota heritage and culture every single day,” said Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “Our young people live their identity through our language, our art, our stories, and the way they care for one another. We are looking forward to this month, however, because it gives us a chance to shine an even brighter light on that daily work, and share it with our broader community.”

The nonprofit organization’s Native American Heritage Month programs and activities are planned for Nov. 10-28 at the Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) Teen Center and “The Main,” CRYP’s youth center for ages 4 to 12, in Eagle Butte.

What: Native American Heritage Month Programs and Activities

When: Nov. 10-28, Monday through Friday

Where: Cokata Wiconi and The Main, 702 4th St., Eagle Butte, South Dakota

Schedule:

Nov. 10: Traditional Games at The Main, 4-6 p.m.

Teen interns and CRYP’s young participants, ages 4 to 12, will make a handgames set together.

Nov. 11: Native Jeopardy at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.

In this fun twist on the popular game show, teens will showcase their Lakota knowledge as they compete for prizes.

Nov. 12: Native Jeopardy at The Main, 4-6 p.m.

The younger children will have a turn to test their own Lakota knowledge on Nov. 12.

Nov. 12-14: Traditional Art Workshop at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.

During these three afternoons, workshop participants will make ribbon harvest bags and medicine pouches under the guidance of Austin Kasto.

Nov. 13: Native Movie Night at The Main, 4-6 p.m.

Children ages 4 to 12 with gather to watch the 2024 film “Rez Ball.”

Nov. 14: Thanks for Kids Community Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m.

CRYP established this free annual event to bring the community together to celebrate Cheyenne River’s children—past, present, and future. The evening will include a hearty holiday-style meal as well as a face-painting station, a photo booth, and door prizes.

Nov. 18: Diabetes Prevention Presentation at Cokata Wiconi, 4-6 p.m.

Not only will CRYP’s teen interns learn more about diabetes prevention and making healthier lifestyle choices, they will have an opportunity to make Native protein shakes.

Nov. 19: Diabetes Prevention Presentation at The Main, 4-6 p.m.

CRYP’s younger participants will be able to explore the topic of diabetes prevention in an age-appropriate way—and also try their hand at making Native protein shakes.

Nov. 20-21: Art Workshop at The Main, 4-6 p.m.

During these two afternoons, teen interns will work with the younger children at The Main to create iron-on Lakota star quilts.

Nov. 21-23: Native Youth Conference at Cokata Wiconi

This is CRYP’s first Oceti Sakowin Art, Wellness & Culture Youth Conference. It’s free, and it’s open to teens from all Oceti Sakowin homelands (North and South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Minnesota). Conference times: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Youth must RSVP to participate.

Nov. 24-26: Three Sisters Melody Cook-off at Cokata Wiconi

Teen interns will compete in a cook-off competition, each creating their own version of Three Sisters Melody (stew with roasted beans, squash and corn).

Throughout the month, CRYP invites youth and families across Cheyenne River to join in celebrating Lakota culture, community, and the strength of the next generation.