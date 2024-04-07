Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Demands Thorough Investigation to Death of Cole Brings Plenty

Details By Levi Rickert April 07, 2024

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe issued a statement on Friday on the death of Cole Brings Plenty (Mnicouju Lakota), a tribal citizen of the South Dakota-based tribe.

Cole Brings Plenty, 27, played Pete Plenty Clouds in the “Yellowstone” spinoff television show “1923.” He is the nephew of famed Native American actor Mo Brings Plenty.

In the statement the tribe demands a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Cole Brings Plenty who went missing in the early hours of Easter Sunday. His body was discovered shortly before noon on Friday near Kansas Cirty, Kansas, according to the Kansas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tribe's statement is as follows:

“The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe offers its deepest sympathy and support to Cole’s family and friends. He was an exemplary example of what it means to be a good relative and we stand with you in your grief.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe demands a full and thorough investigation into Cole’s disappearance and subsequent death. Our Attorney General will be in contact with the Kansas Authority to ensure this is accomplished.

Further, to our young relatives who are students and reside in Lawrence, Kansas, we will provide further information about counseling services for anyone ion need of support as information becomes available.”

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter