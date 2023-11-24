Celebrating Native American Heritage Day

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 has been designated as Native American Heritage Day. In recognition of the Native American Heritage Month, the Intertribal Agriculture Council released the following statement:

Today, Native agricultural producers are at the forefront of connecting culture to innovation and sustainability. Whether it's reinvigorating food economies, stewarding ancestral lands, or integrating regenerative practices, American Indian and Alaska Native communities are transforming the future of agriculture. These contributions extend beyond farms and ranches to influence policy change that builds the Native food connection.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Across our work nationwide, the Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC) celebrates the tenacity of 574+ Tribes in their efforts to reclaim agricultural heritage and preserve traditional ecological knowledge. IAC brings together individuals, farmers, ranchers, fishers, foresters, producers, and gatherers to build resilient food systems in Indian Country. In the past year, IAC addressed the need for service expansion by adding Interregional Manager positions for the Technical Assistance Network, Business Development Specialists for the American Indian Foods program, and two new positions for the Regenerative Economies program. We are committed to improving community food systems through its diverse program offerings in support of Native producers' current challenges and future opportunities.

On Native American Heritage Day, we honor the contributions of Native people for stewarding the land, taking care of their communities, and protecting the vital natural resources connected to our cultural practices. We give thanks to the Native wisdom and prevailing spirit that is creating collaborative partnerships, community-driven solutions, and rematriation of culture and food systems across Indian Country.

Help us ensure that the celebration of Native Heritage never stops by donating here.

More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter