California to Commemorate Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Day

May 5 marks National Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) Day. California continues to rank among the states with the highest number of unresolved MMIP cases.
To honor and raise awareness during this important time, the California Native American Legislative Caucus—led by Chair Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino)—will host a series of events at the State Capitol throughout the week.
Tuesday, May 6
- 5:30 p.m.—Native American Monument in Capitol Park hosts a Blessing and Reflection by Ramos, legislative caucus members, tribal leaders and others (L Street side, across from Hyatt Regency Hotel)
- Capitol Dome illuminated in red for the first of two nights (MMIP observance color)
Wednesday, May 7
- 8:45-9:15 a.m.—News briefing regarding impacts of federal Public Law 280 upon California tribal safety at Capitol Park’s Native American Monument with caucus members, tribal leaders, MMIP victims and advocates
- 9:30 a.m.-12 noon—Select Committee on Native American Affairs hearing about Public Law 280
- 6-9 p.m.—MMIP 2025 Annual Candlelight Vigil on the State Capitol West Steps; previous crowds have numbered as high as 800. Candles lit as evening darkens.
- Capitol Dome illuminated in red for the second of two nights,
Thursday, May 8
- 9 a.m.—Presentation of ACR 39 (Ramos) on the Assembly floor. The resolution designates the month of May as Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month. It makes several legislative findings, including homicide having been the fifth leading cause of death among Native Americans in 2019. Another finding states, “In the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2023 Missing American Indian and Alaska Native Persons Data report, there were 10,650 reported incidents of Native people who have gone missing. Of those entries, 5,801 were females and 7,124 were juveniles.”
Ramos, a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, made history as the first Native American lawmaker elected in California’s nearly 175-year history.
