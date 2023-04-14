Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot by Navajo Police Officer

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 14, 2023

The Navajo Nation Office of President and Vice President said in a statement on Thursday that a male burglary suspect was shot and later died from wounds from a gunshot after he attempted to evade Navajo Nation officers.

According to the press release, an officer was dispatched to a local business in Window Rock, Ariz., after a report of a burglary and property damage at the business. The incident occurred at approximately 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the encounter, gunshots were fired, and the suspect was wounded. Medical aid was rendered by Navajo Nation police and Emergency Medical Services before being transported to the hospital. The suspect later died from the injuries at the hospital.

The police officer has been placed on standard administrative leave pending investigations by the Navajo Criminal Investigation Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

The name of the deceased suspect has not yet been released.

