Breaking News: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

Details By Native News Online Staff September 18, 2020

WASHINGTON — United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. Having been nominated by President Bill Clinton, Judge Ginsburg served on the nation’s highest court since August 10, 1993. The Supreme Court announced on Friday evening, Justice Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Ginsburg opinions on American Indian claims were mixed.

In the recent July 9, U.S. Supreme Court’s historic McGirt v. Oklahoma decision that ruled in favor of the the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Justice Ginsburg voted with the majority.

In May 2020, The Buffalo Chronicle reported Justice Ginsburg wants President Donald Trump “to select a Native American jurist as his next nominee to the United States Supreme Court, she has told close legal colleagues and clerks.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

