BIA, FBI Seeking Missing Child Mildred Old Crow

Details By Native News Online Staff November 25, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI office in Salt Lake City, Utah released the following statement on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020:

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help locating Mildred Alexis Old Crow, age 8, of the Crow Indian Reservation.

The search for Mildred began on November 19, 2020, when Mildred’s non-custodial relatives notified BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency that they had not seen the child since July of 2018.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Mildred was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Indian Reservation, in the care of her Crow Tribal Court-appointed guardian.

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes and is small in stature for her age.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) was issued by the Montana Department of Justice for the child on November 25, 2020.

The joint missing persons investigation is being conducted by the BIA MMIP Cold Case unit in Billings, the FBI, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call BIA Law Enforcement at Crow Agency at (406) 638-2631 or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.

