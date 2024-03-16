Assistant Secretary Newland Touts President Biden's Commitment to Indian Country

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert March 16, 2024

LAS VEGAS — On Thursday, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) spoke at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES 2024) to tribal leaders, tribal econmic leaders, and corporate executives in Las Vegas.

Newland's remarks were aimed to share with the audience the commitment President Joe Biden has demonstrated to tribal communities across Indian Country by providing unprecedented funding.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In his remarks, Newland spoke in terms of dollar amounts - large amounts duing the first three years Biden has been in office.

$45 Billion

The amount of funding that President Biden has invested in Indian Country in three years.

“That is above the annual budget throughout all the federal through all the agencies for Indian Country. For perspective, the record amount of funding for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), it would take 15 years of BIA funding to equal $45 billion in Indian Country,” Newland said. "That's money that went into all of our communities. And they see it when I go home to my community. And they tell us what that does for their communities."

$3.5 Billion

The amount of funding that President Biden's administration has worked to invest in settling Indian water rights claims with tribas.

"As all of you know, water is an essential to our very life and it's essential to growing our economies in our communities," Newland said.

$1.4 Billion

That is how much money the Department of the Interior spent on goods and services from Indian businesses this last fiscal year.

"For perspective, five years ago, that number was less than $400. So with the development of providing the enact regulations at the Department of the Interior, we have increased the purchasing power of goods and services of the department in your goods and services by a billion dollars," Newland told the audience.

$4.6 Billion

The amount President Biden has put into the Fiscal Year 2025 federal budget requests for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior. In the budget, there is a $71.5 million increase in public safety in Indian Country.

"A lot of that funding will be used to respond to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," Newland said.

$200 Million

The amount of funding in the last month that the Department of the Interior has announced that are being distributed to tribes across the country

$10 million to repair and replace fish hatcheries

$72 million to hook up homes to electricity that don't have 9000 homes all across Indian country.

$120 million to find more than 100 trends across the country to help address the impacts of climate change in their communities $200 million in a month.

Newland emphasized the spending in Indian Country is a big deal.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter