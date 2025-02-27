Assemblymember James C. Ramos Honored as "Legislator of the Year" by CNIGA and CACFS

Details By Native News Online Staff February 27, 2025

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), Serrano/Cahuilla, has been recognized with “Legislator of the Year” awards from both the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) and the California Alliance of Child and Family Services (CACFS).

“I am surprised and humbled by both recognitions,” Ramos said. “This is the first year CNIGA has presented this award, so it has special meaning for me, and working with CACFS to support families and children has been a privileged honor since my election to the legislature,” he added.

Ramos is currently the only Native American serving in the California Assembly. He represents the 45th District, chairs the Assembly Budget Subcommittee #6 and the California Legislative Native American Caucus, and has a background in education, business, and public service. He is also a former Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

In its announcement, CNIGA Chairman James Siva highlighted Ramos’s leadership as the founder and chair of the California Legislative Native American Caucus, as well as his successful legislation mandating Native American history and culture be taught in California schools. Siva noted that the award criteria include “courage in defending Indian people and their interests, dedication to tribal sovereignty, protecting tribal economic interests, and excellence in educating the public and fellow legislators on tribal issues.”

Additionally, Ramos and Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley) were honored by CACFS for their advocacy on behalf of children, youth, and families. Adrienne Shilton, CACFS Vice President for Public Policy & Strategy, praised Ramos’s dedication, particularly his authorship of AB 2711. Signed into law in September 2024, the bill establishes a public health framework to address youth substance use through community-based services rather than school suspensions or expulsions.

“Assemblymember Ramos has been a tireless advocate for children and families, with a particular focus on vulnerable youth. In 2024, he authored AB 2711, a bill sponsored by the California Alliance of Child and Family Services, which was signed into law in September 2024. AB 2711 establishes a public health framework for identifying and referring youth with substance use needs to community-based services, rather than suspending or expelling them from school. Assemblymember Ramos’s leadership has been pivotal in advancing policies that strengthen the public behavioral health system and provide youth with the tools they need to succeed,” Shilton said.

