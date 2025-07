Anthony Seigler Becomes Second Navajo Player in MLB History After Brewers Call-Up

Tags

On July 1, the Milwaukee Brewers officially selected the contract of Anthony Seigler (Diné) from Triple-A Nashville, marking his long-awaited ascent to the Major Leagues.

A 2018 first-round pick by the Yankees, Seigler has been celebrated as “Totally Navajo” since winning gold at the U‑18 Baseball World Cup, where he proudly waved the Navajo Nation flag alongside his mother, Alysia.

Draft analysts noted that he is set to become only the second major leaguer of Navajo descent, following Jacoby Ellsbury.

A switch-hitter and switch-thrower, Seigler has reinvented himself this season. In Nashville, he posted a strong .277/.416/.465 slash line over 63 games, with 7 home runs and 20 stolen bases. His impressive plate discipline (18.4% walk rate) and athleticism caught the Brewers’ attention.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Scouts have praised his rare combination of catching ability, infield versatility, and speed—drawing comparisons to a modern-day Craig Biggio.

Milwaukee’s bench struggled with consistency in June, with utility players failing to provide reliable depth. Seigler brings value across multiple roles, capable of playing catcher, second base, third base, and even emergency outfield. His .400+ OBP and sharp baserunning make him a tactical asset for manager Craig Counsell.

According to Francys Romero, Seigler’s Major League debut will likely be tied to a corresponding roster move—possibly providing rest for William Contreras or resulting in a DFA for Daz Cameron.

Seigler debuted in the opener of the July 1 doubleheader in New York. Since then, he has had six at-bats with one hit.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher