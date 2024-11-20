Amnesty International: President Biden Must Change Course on Critical Human Rights; Release Leonard Peltier

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2024

Amnesty International is calling on President Biden to take decisive action to uphold human rights in the United States and globally before the conclusion of his term. In a letter sent today, the organization highlighted five critical areas requiring immediate attention during his remaining time in office.

Amnesty International specifically urges President Biden to:

Release Indigenous elder and activist Leonard Peltier,

Commute the death sentences of Billie Allen and all others on federal and military death rows,

Transfer cleared detainees from Guantanamo Bay and close the detention facilities,

Restore access to asylum at the U.S. border and prevent mass deportations, and

Halt arms transfers to the Israeli government while leveraging U.S. influence to achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and secure the safe return of all remaining hostages.

The letter reminds President Biden of the commitments he made upon taking office, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these pressing human rights issues before time runs out.

“With only weeks left in your term as President of the United States, we implore you to keep your word on pledges you have made,” said Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA. “This is a question of simple moral decency, Mr. President. The world is watching you and holding out hope that you will take bold action to protect and fulfill human rights while you and your administration still have the power to do so.”

As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, Amnesty International has expressed deep concern over the rhetoric and policies that defined his first term, highlighting themes of bigotry, xenophobia, and white supremacy that contributed to widespread human rights violations. The organization has pledged that its members, supporters, and activists in the United States and around the world will remain vigilant in defending human rights and holding the Trump administration, along with all newly elected U.S. officials, accountable for their actions. “President Biden can, and must, help people right now who are enduring human rights abuses,” said O’Brien. “This is his final chance as president to take a concrete stand for human rights.”

