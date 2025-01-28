American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association CEO Appointed to U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board

Sherry L. Rupert (Paiute/Washoe), CEO of the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), has been reappointed by the U.S. Department of Commerce to serve a second two-year term on the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board (TTAB). This appointment represents a significant step forward for Indigenous voices in shaping the future of the U.S. tourism industry.

The TTAB provides guidance to the Secretary of Commerce on the impact of government policies and programs on the travel and tourism sector. Its members also advise on emerging issues and strategies to ensure the sustainable growth of this vital economic driver.

As the leader of AIANTA, the only national organization dedicated to promoting cultural tourism within Native Nations and communities across the United States, Rupert brings over 20 years of executive-level experience in Indigenous tourism advocacy. She is a prominent advocate for the $15.7 billion Indigenous hospitality sector, focusing on preserving and sharing cultural heritage through storytelling and economic development initiatives.

“I’m honored to join the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and represent Native Nations and communities in shaping our national tourism narrative,” said Rupert. “The TTAB plays a vital role in providing expert recommendations to enhance the American travel experience, and I’m committed to ensuring Indigenous voices are heard and represented.”

Before becoming AIANTA’s CEO, Rupert served as president of the organization’s Board of Directors and played a key role in advocating for the passage of the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience (NATIVE) Act in 2016. She also served as executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission, working directly with the Governor to represent the state’s 28 tribes, bands, and colonies. Additionally, she chaired Nevada’s Indian Territory program under the Nevada Commission on Tourism. In April 2024, Rupert was appointed to the U.S. Travel Association Board of Directors, further solidifying her leadership within the industry.

For over 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address systemic inequities in tourism while advocating for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities. The organization provides technical assistance, training, and capacity-building resources to support Native-owned tourism enterprises in hospitality, recreation, and cultural tourism.

Native Nations and communities interested in starting or expanding their cultural tourism efforts can access resources at www.aianta.org. Visitors can also explore Native cultures and destinations by visiting www.nativeamerica.travel.

