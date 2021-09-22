Albuquerque man sentenced to 5 years for assault in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A 32-year old non-Native man was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years for assaulting an American Indian child on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation.

Patrick Duran, of Albuquerque, was sentenced for the crime of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

Duran, who is not an American Indian, pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2020. In his plea agreement, Duran admitted that on Sept. 28, 2014, he assaulted John Doe, an Indian child, by acting roughly with him and caused Doe to suffer serious bodily injury including internal head injuries, seizures and hospitalization. The incident took place on the Jicarilla Apache Indian Reservation in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, according to a news release.

Upon his release from prison, Duran will be subject to three years of supervised release.

The Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Jicarilla Apache Police Department investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Nayback and Nicholas Marshall prosecuted the case.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter