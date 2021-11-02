AIANTA Conference Opening Night Reception Photos

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Last month, the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA) hosted their annual conference at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz. The reception was MC'd by Ken Duncan and featured performances by his son Talon, as well as the drum group Maswadae. Delicious food, including bison appetizers, three sisters soup, and candied apples, was served. These are some photos from the event.
Photos shown here are courtesy AIANTA and by Native News Online's managing editor Valerie Vande Panne.
