A New Approach for the Next Generation: Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Builds Leadership Pathways

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project December 19, 2024

For more than 15 years, the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project has offered cultural connection, education, recreation, safe spaces and positive role models in Zuni Pueblo. Along the way, it has grown up alongside an entire generation of Zuni youth.

Such longevity has allowed the nonprofit organization to forge lasting relationships with these young people and their families, as well as with deeply valued partners in the Zuni community. Together, they are doing more than providing programs and events for today — they are building active pathways for Zuni youth to become the leaders and culture bearers for the future.

“We are very intentionally investing in today’s youth so we can develop tomorrow’s leaders,” said Tahlia Natachu-Eriacho, ZYEP’s executive director. “The strengths of our Zuni culture and community serve as our foundation in everything we do, from developing our programs to providing opportunities for intergenerational mentorship. We support and encourage our youth as they explore their interests, build a positive identity and find their own sense of belonging and purpose.”

Natachu-Eriacho herself came through ZYEP as a program participant. When she was a sophomore at Zuni High School, she was invited to apply for a position as a Summer Camp counselor.

“Getting to grow up through ZYEP really shaped my leadership and self-image,” she said. “I was being mentored and taught healthy habits and values that reinforced what my parents were teaching me. Getting to experience all that really motivated me to recreate those opportunities for future youth when I became an adult.

“That's why I pursued the various things I did after high school, and I feel like I have a purposeful vision — even in the moments when I really have no idea what I'm doing!” Natachu-Eriacho added, laughing. “Because my foundation and values were strengthened through these experiences, I can go through challenges and feel hopeful and centered. I appreciate what ZYEP has done for me, and I am committed to giving back.”

Natachu-Eriacho worked with ZYEP for three years while she was in high school, stayed connected during her college years and then, after two years of full-time teaching, joined ZYEP as youth development coordinator. She became executive director in 2022.

Kelly Chapman also got involved with the youth project as a Summer Camp counselor, moving up to serve as head counselor and then camp co-coordinator. She now works as a physical therapist and participates in as many ZYEP family events as possible with her own children.

“Whenever I share my story, I always bring up how ZYEP shaped who I am today,” said Chapman, 33. “ZYEP really invested in us. At the beginning, I was super shy. The camp counselor retreats helped me blossom and learn to work with others, especially my peers.”

She observed that she and her fellow camp counselors were able to use the skills they gained through ZYEP to lead the younger children, adding, “It really opened up my potential.”

As ZYEP grew, its programming expanded from Summer Camp and annual sports leagues to also include Native food sovereignty initiatives, arts apprenticeships, in- and after-school programs in conjunction with Zuni Public School District, and much more. That gives Zuni youth even more opportunities to learn, achieve and dream.

Keely Bobelu, 21, once was a ZYEP Summer Camper. Today, she is deeply involved with the youth project at multiple levels.

Since 2023, Bobelu has completed an Emerging Artist Apprenticeship and Advanced Artist Apprenticeship in Pueblo sewing, visited Canyonlands and Arches national parks through ZYEP’s “Connect to Land” initiative and conducted a cultural demonstration in Pueblo sewing at Grand Canyon National Park. That program, she said, made a huge impact on her.

“It showcased us as Zuni artists, which was so surreal and exciting, I cried,” Bobelu remembered. “I got to meet people from all over the world, and I heard languages I’ve never heard before. That made me want to keep going with ZYEP.

“At ZYEP, everyone is happy, pushing to be a better person and working on themselves so we can grow together as a community,” she added.

This year, Bobelu also worked as a Summer Camp counselor and soccer coach, assisted with the Running Medicine Zuni program, participated in the Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions’ “Fresh Tracks” program in Washington, D.C., and served as a mentor in ZYEP’s “Rooted in Healthy Traditions” after-school program. She said that her mentorship role is an important part of her life.

“I learned I really like working with my community and taking advantage of the opportunities that are given here,” she explained. “If you take advantage of an opportunity, things will happen!”

Even young children recognize the value of the opportunities ZYEP provides. Brothers Zack, 11, and Duke, 9, had been spending their summers in Albuquerque when their wowo (paternal grandmother) suggested that they come to Zuni for Summer Camp.

The boys said they loved having this opportunity to “come together, have fun and make new friends.” They also appreciated learning more about their Zuni culture.

“(ZYEP) taught Zuni language and a bunch of traditional things,” Zack said. “That’s what really connected me to Zuni culture.”

“They really enjoyed taking part in activities, learning Zuni culture, being around counselors and making new friends,” agreed Laura Leekela, the boys’ grandmother. “That’s the reason why they all moved back to Zuni, including their sister.”

Now, Duke is determined to get a perfect score on a particular school test. Zack is dreaming of graduating from high school and going to college.

These stories resonate with ZYEP supporters as well. Retired educators Kirby and Kaylene Gchachu said they believe ZYEP is instilling pride in ho’n a:wan a:ts’ana (our Zuni children).

“The programs promote cultural lessons and teachings,” the couple said a statement. “Children can practice and experience who they are through their language, relations in our community and Zuni core values. We are at a point in our cultural and historical development that new approaches are required to develop leadership skills, and ZYEP supports that.”