32 Native-Owned Businesses Across Wisconsin Receive $160,000 in Grants

Details By Kaili Berg November 27, 2024

The Wisconsin Indigenous Housing & Economic Development Corporation (WIHEDC) has awarded $5,000 in grants to 32 Indigenous-owned small businesses across Wisconsin, totaling $160,000 in funding.







This initiative, developed in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), is part of a broader effort to foster economic opportunities and growth for Indigenous entrepreneurs throughout the state.

The grant recipients represent a wide range of industries, showcasing the diversity of Indigenous-owned businesses in Wisconsin.

From HVAC services to beauty, childcare, retail, and wellness, the selected businesses include Carl’s Trucking, Diamond HVAC, Just Breath Boutique, New Depth Counseling & Wellness Services, Dolls Daycare, Better Brows, and many others.

This funding highlights the entrepreneurial spirit within Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities and strengthens the economic sovereignty of these businesses, families, and the communities they serve.

According to 2020 census data and WIHEDC’s recent groundbreaking Economic Impact Study, Indigenous-owned businesses and Tribal enterprises contributed 1% of Wisconsin’s total GDP in 2023—a notable achievement that underscores the growing influence of Indigenous entrepreneurship.

“Our state’s Indigenous entrepreneurs are making a big impact,” said Fern Orie, CEO of WIHEDC. “Historically, this economic force has been under-reported and under-supported, and as an advocate for Wisconsin’s Indigenous business community, WIHEDC is proud to contribute to their success through the 2024 grant program.”

The grants were a key focus of WIHEDC’s inaugural Economic Development Conference, held earlier this month. This premier gathering brought together leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to celebrate Indigenous entrepreneurship and provide opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The conference also highlighted grant recipients and offered a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and secure additional funding.

Additionally, ten of the businesses receiving grants were recognized at the annual Indigenous Biz Con, organized by Wisconsin’s Indigenous Business Group in October.

WIHEDC, a coalition of four nonprofit-certified Native Community Development Financial Institutions (NCDFIs), is dedicated to advancing Native economic development in Wisconsin. Through initiatives like the grant program, WIHEDC aims to create lasting opportunities for Indigenous businesses while fostering economic resilience and independence.

Indigenous business owners and supporters can learn more about WIHEDC’s programs and resources here.

