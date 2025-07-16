25th Navajo Nation Council mourns the passing of ﻿former Division of Natural Resources Director Dr. Rudy Shebala

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 16, 2025

The 25th Navajo Nation Council is mourning the loss of Dr. Rudy Shebala, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, July 14, at the age of 68, according to a statement from his family.

Dr. Shebala was a devoted advocate for horsemanship, the equine traditions of tribal nations, education, and the preservation of Navajo culture. He earned a Ph.D. and a Master’s degree in Environmental Science, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science—all from the University of Idaho. From 2019 to 2022, he served as Executive Director of the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

A native of Nazlini, Arizona, Dr. Shebala was Deeshchii’nii (Red Streak People), born for Naasht’ezhi (Zuni). His maternal grandfathers were Táchii’nii (Red Running into the Water) and Nát’oh Dine’é (Tobacco People), and his paternal grandfathers were Naasht’ezhi (Zuni).

In 1998, Dr. Shebala partnered with the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee to help establish the Nez Perce Horse Registry. This initiative led to the creation of a new horse breed through the crossbreeding of the Appaloosa and the Akhal-Teke, resulting in the Nez Perce Horse.

His son, Sheldon Shebala, described him as an avid reader and lifelong learner who was deeply grounded in traditional Navajo teachings and Diné spirituality.

“He was always researching horses and fascinated by how they became part of tribal cultures and histories,” Sheldon said. “We spent years researching Navajo culture, traveling to college libraries across the country to find rare books that documented our traditions.”

Dr. Shebala is survived by his eight children and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. (MDT) at the Nazlini Cemetery in Nazlini, Ariz., followed by a reception at the Nazlini Chapter House.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher