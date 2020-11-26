Currents

226 New Covid-19 Cases Reported on Navajo Nation on Thursday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 26, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 24th Navajo Nation Council encouraged all citizens of the Navajo Nation to express their appreciation to health care workers, police officers, firefighters, facilities staff, first responders and essential front-line workers for their continuing service during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The public is asked to be vigilant in protecting against the further spread of the virus.

“Through following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and abiding by the recommendations of our health care professionals, we can reduce the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19. This is critical during and after this Thanksgiving holiday. We know many are of our most essential workers have worked tirelessly to address this pandemic for months on-end. The Council expresses its appreciation and gratitude to our hard workers and it is with them in minds and hearts that we ask the Navajo people to mask-up, practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and reduce travel,” Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said.

On Thursday, the Navajo Epidemiology Center reported 226 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Navajo Nation compared to 121 confirmed cases on Monday. A total of 15,862 cases have been confirmed positive through a total 154,384 Covid-19 tests completed. 8,606 cases were reported to have recovered. A total 645 mortalities related to Covid-19 have occurred.

“The Council has extended well-deserved recognition to the Navajo Nation’s first responders who have sacrificed their time, health and, in some cases, their lives to keep our people safe from the most drastic effects of this pandemic,” Damon said. “Today, and in the days and weeks that follow the holiday, we have to do more, individually, to reduce the risk of spread. We can help those on the front lines by taking thesesteps to reduce the chances this deadly virus overloads our health care facilities.”

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff