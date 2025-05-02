2025 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Events Across Indian Country

Details By Kaili Berg May 02, 2025

Monday, May 5 marks National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) Awareness Day—a time when Native communities and organizations across the country come together to spotlight the MMIP crisis and pay tribute to those most deeply affected.

This day of awareness was first recognized in 2017, following a U.S. Senate resolution championed by Montana’s congressional delegation. May 5 was chosen to honor the birthday of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe who went missing on July 4, 2013.

From marches and walks to vigils and panel discussions, these events aim to raise awareness, demand justice, and create healing spaces for families and advocates.

Below is a list of upcoming MMIP observances happening across Indian Country:

Phoenix Indian Center MMIP Awareness Walk - Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Join the community at the Annual MMIP Walk-a-Thon hosted by the F.I.N.A.L. Youth Council to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People and raise awareness about this crisis.

The event takes place on May 3, 2025, from 9AM to 11AM at the Phoenix Indian Center (4041 N. Central Ave., Building B, Phoenix, AZ).

Participants are encouraged to wear red and bring posters, signs, or images of loved ones. A poster-making station will also be available.

Blessing and Reflection Ceremony - Sacramento, California

Native American Monument, Capitol Park (L Street side, across from Hyatt Regency Hotel), Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 — 5:30 p.m

Assemblymember Ramos, caucus members, tribal leaders, and others will lead a blessing and reflection to honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Capitol Dome Lighting (Night 1)

California State Capitol Dome, Sacramento, CA

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 (Evening)

The Capitol Dome will be illuminated in red, the color representing MMIP awareness, for the first of two nights.

MMIP News Briefing on Public Law 280

Native American Monument, Capitol Park, Sacramento, CA

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 — 8:45-9:15 a.m.

Lawmakers, tribal leaders, victims, and advocates will hold a briefing to discuss the impacts of federal Public Law 280 on tribal safety in California.

Select Committee Hearing on Public Law 280

California State Capitol, Sacramento, CA

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 — 9:30 a.m.-12 noon

The Select Committee on Native American Affairs will host a public hearing on Public Law 280 and its implications for tribal sovereignty and safety.

MMIP 2025 Annual Candlelight Vigil

State Capitol West Steps, Sacramento, CA

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 — 6-9 p.m.

Hundreds are expected to gather to honor MMIP victims. Candles will be lit as night falls in remembrance and solidarity.

Red Handprint Event: Honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) - University Park, Illinois

Engbretson Hall, University Park, Illinois

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 — 5:00 to 8:00 PM

This event will raise awareness of the MMIP crisis through art, dialogue, and film. It will feature a sneak peek of She Cried That Day, a docudrama highlighting survivor and family stories. Attendees can also join an interactive session to reflect and discuss ways to support justice and healing, followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Amanda Erickson (San Carlos Apache of the White-Water Clan) and other experts.

March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Monday, May 5, 2025 — 5:00 to 8:00 PM

Hosted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, and Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, this one-mile walk through downtown Grand Rapids brings attention to the MMIP crisis.

Participants are encouraged to wear red and join tribal leaders, advocates, and allies in raising awareness and giving voice to unsolved cases.

The free public event will be held rain or shine and aims to create space for healing, education, and solidarity.

National Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Awareness Day Gathering - Farmington, New Mexico

Berg Park, Farmington, New Mexico

Monday, May 5, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Held on National MMIP Awareness Day, this gathering invites families, friends, and community members to honor missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones. Participants are encouraged to bring stories, photos, and signs to give voice to those lost. Donations and sponsorships are welcomed. Everyone is invited to stand in solidarity and raise awareness of this crisis.

