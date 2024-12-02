Opportunity - Finance Director

Details

NABS seeks a seasoned and culturally grounded professional for the role of Finance Director. This new position will fulfill a critical role in optimizing the financial functions of NABS. Developing and managing a complex operational budget of $7.7 million, the Finance Director will ensure compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and the federal Single Audit Act each fiscal year. The Finance Director supervises the Finance and Operations Specialist and will make recommendations to the organization's leadership for any future growth of the finance team. The person in this role must have hands-on experience with all accounting and financial functions, from accounts payable to audit management.

ABOUT US

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is boldly leading the movement for truth, justice and healing for Indigenous peoples impacted by U.S. Indian boarding schools. We are Indigenous-led with 100% of the Board of Directors and Officers being Native American and Alaska Native.

We are a coalition of 1,500 members and growing, including Tribal Nations, Tribal enrolled individuals, allies, and organizations.

We use our coalition voice to educate others about the truth of the Indian boarding school policies, experiences, and genocidal legacy.

We expose the truth about Indian boarding schools through research and education.

We lead action towards justice and healing for our children, families, and communities.

We advocate for accountability through policy change at all levels, including the call for a federal Truth and Healing Commission on Indian boarding schools.

We make resources available to raise awareness and support healing from the intergenerational trauma Native peoples continue to experience.

We are building the National Indian Boarding School Digital Archives (NIBSDA), a first-of-its-kind Digital Asset Management System to organize and make publicly accessible the historical records and materials for every identified federally funded Indian boarding school institution.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Finance & Accounting

Manage all financial procedures and systems to ensure internal controls, process efficiency, and GAAP compliance.

Handle weekly accounting processes, such as accounts receivable and payable, securing necessary approvals for deposits and vendor payments.

In partnership with the Senior Director of Operations, the Finance Director will lead the process of engaging staff in annual budgeting while also providing training and coaching to staff on budget development and management throughout the year.

Analyze financial data and present financial reports monthly and quarterly to organization leadership.

Develop a process for and prepare budget projections quarterly for fund management, advances, and reimbursements.

Prepare for and manage the annual fiscal audit and Form 990 processes.

Monitor NABS’s accounting systems by reviewing monthly statements - checking for consistency, accuracy, and policy adherence.

Manage relationships with financial vendors, including banks, credit card, and accounting and audit firms.

Monitor investment progress to ensure desired growth and financial returns.

Oversee credit card and expense report processing to ensure accuracy in account coding, 100% fulfillment of expense documentation, and 100% compliance with expense approval protocols.

Collaborate with the Development team and organization leadership to create project grant budgets and financial reporting structures.

Serve as a key staff liaison to the Board of Directors by supporting the audit/finance committee, reviewing financials with the Board Treasurer monthly, and presenting at meetings as assigned by the Senior Director of Operations.

Risk and Compliance Management

Ensure timely filing of administrative reports to comply with state and federal regulations and our nonprofit legal exempt status.

Review all contracts for clarity, risk, and compliance with policies and procedures before activating them. This includes drafting contracts for external consultants and vendors as needed.

Determine and procure the right level of insurance to mitigate operational risks.

In partnership with the HR Manager, monitor all payroll state tax deductions through NABS’ payroll platform and ensure state compliance. Coordinate registration in new states of business as needed.

Additional Responsibilities

Participate in staff-wide projects, organizational planning, and events.

Assist with general organizational needs/projects as they arise.

WHAT YOU BRING

NABS is seeking candidates who are passionate about our mission, are highly proactive, and can bring a clear vision to support the work we do. While no one candidate will embody all of the qualifications below, our ideal candidate will bring:

Must-Haves

Experience working in Native American communities and extensive knowledge of the Native American and Alaska Native boarding school history, legacy, and impacts.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in an accounting or finance leadership role, preferably at a non-profit, federally funded organization.

Meticulous organizational skills, attention to detail, accuracy, thoroughness, efficiency, and timeliness in completing work.

Demonstrated expert knowledge of finance, accounting, and budgeting.

Ability to analyze financial data and prepare financial reports, statements, and projections, working knowledge of short and long-term budgeting and forecasting.

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills.

Exceptional project management skills, including staying on top of multiple projects, planning backward from deadlines and anticipating obstacles, identifying and involving appropriate stakeholders, and working effectively and independently under pressure of competing deadlines.

Proficiency with automated financial systems, QuickBooks Online or similar, Microsoft Suite and Adobe Pro.

Nice-to-Haves

A bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related field; an advanced degree or CPA preferred.

Familiarity with philanthropy, including grants management experience.

Experience working in an organization with remote teams and with a remote supervisor.

Experience training and helping staff teams to build financial capacity.

Proficiency with Salesforce or other CRM applications.

To thrive in this role, the Finance Director will be a clear communicator, socially and emotionally intelligent, team and collaboration-oriented while being able to work independently. Having a problem-solving and solution-oriented mindset along with being inquisitive and adaptable will be important for this position. Practicing confidentiality of important information is essential.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

This position is salaried between $85,000-$110,000 annually commensurate with experience. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance with full premiums paid by NABS for the employee and 75% paid by NABS for dependents/partners, a 401(k) match up to 4% of salary, Flexible Spending Account, paid family leave for qualifying events after 1 year of employment, and 4-day work week option. Employees earn four weeks of paid time off each year and get paid winter break the last two weeks of December.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Ability to use a computer for a majority of the work week

Ability to have multiple phone calls a day

Ability to do repetitive tasks as needed on a computer

WORK ENVIRONMENT

This position is full time 40 hours a week.

This position is preferably hybrid in the Minneapolis area with office hours one or more days a week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fully remote employment will be considered, keeping Central Time hours, 9 AM to 5 PM preferred.

This is national work with staff in 4 time zones, so some odd hours are involved.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, priority will be given to those applications received by January 5, 2025. Submit your application via the Movement Talent Opportunity Board application portal:

https://recruitcrm.io/apply/17322145667500060944FzC

Applications must include the following:

Resume or Curriculum Vitae

Cover letter (no more than 1 page), answering the following questions: Why are you interested in this position? What values or lived experiences do you have that connect to our mission? What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Three professional references with titles, emails, phone numbers, and relationship

*As attention to detail is critical in this role, only applicants who follow these specific application instructions will be considered.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with a dynamic team committed to conducting research that can benefit Indigenous communities. We strongly encourage applications from Indigenous scholars and scholars with experience working with Indigenous communities. This position is remote with occasional travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and national conferences.

NABS is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a work environment free of all forms of discrimination, harassment, and violence. All employment and contracting decisions are based on merit, competence, performance, and organizational needs. NABS prioritizes work to empower and include people from Indigenous communities who have been impacted by U.S. Indian Boarding School policies. We are proud of our collaborative and wellness-focused culture where all people feel safe to bring their whole selves. Our culture attracts top talent with shared values that form the foundation of a great work environment!