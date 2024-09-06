The Indigenous Fashion Collective Announces Groundbreaking Events in Los Angeles for Indigenous Peoples Day

Details By Native News Online Staff September 06, 2024

The Indigenous Fashion Collective announces it will host a gala in Los Angeles that will showcase Indigenous couture on October 12, 2024 with the theme: “Still Here, Still Vibrant: Indigenous Couture Shaping The Future.” This first-of-its-kind gala is being held during Indigenous Peoples Day weekend so fashionistas can shop Indigenous and learn from notable Native models, designers, and entrepreneurs.

The gala will be held at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 6 pm - 11 pm.

“I’m honored and so excited to be co-chair for the Indigenous Fashion Collective Gala, that celebrates Indigenous excellence in fashion, showcases couture designers and the incredible artists we have across Turtle Island,” Quannah Chasinghorse (Hän Gwich’in and Sicangu/Oglala Lakota), Model/activist, co-chair of the TIFC gala, and member of the advisory committee of TIFC said.

“I believe in Indigenous Excellence and I believe in the creativity of our people. I love that The Indigenous Fashion Collective is building a community for our creatives to thrive and the fashion world should be part of this experience live and direct!!!” said Taboo Nawasha (Shoshone/Hopi/Mexican), Black Eyed Peas rapper, and co-chair of the TIFC gala.

The Indigenous Fashion Collective is a groundbreaking Native-led, membership-based nonprofit dedicated to celebrating Indigenous culture, creativity, and economic empowerment.

The organization was co-founded by Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglala Lakota), Lillian Sparks Robinson (Rosebud Sioux Tribe), and Twila True (Oglala Lakota) in the spring 2024 with invaluable guidance from an esteemed advisory committee including: Quannah Chasinghorse (Hän Gwich’in and Sicangu/Oglala Lakota), Cora Kay Chandler (Fort Belknap Tribe), Jontay Kahm (Plains Cree), Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo), Jamie Schulze (Northern Cheyenne/Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate), and Crystal Williams (Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana).

Event details:

THE INDIGENOUS FASHION COLLECTIVE GALA

“Still Here, Still Vibrant: Indigenous Couture Shaping The Future”

Fashion art showcase curated by The Autry Museum

Date: October 12, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Location: The Autry Museum, Los Angeles

Co-chairs: Model/activist Quannah Chasinghorse and Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo

Couture designer lineup: Tierra Alysia (Kashia Pomo), Jason Baerg (Red River Métis), Orlando Dugi (Diné),

Lesley Hampton (Temagami First Nation), Jontay Kahm (Plains Cree), Kayla Lookinghorse (Standing Rock

Sioux Tribe), and Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo)

Host Committee: Corrie Caster, Sarah Eagle Heart, Frances Fisher, Jody Potts-Joseph, Keri Oberly, Lillian

Sparks Robinson, Twila True, and Audra Wise

Dinner catered by: Chef Pyet DeSpain

Entertainment presented by Taboo: Emcee One, Eric Michael Hernandez, and PJ Vegas

*This is a ticketed event. Information below.

HERITAGE & HUES POP-UP

The Indigenous Fashion Collective Education Day and Fashion Pop-Ups

Date: October 14, 2024

Time: 10 AM – 5 PM

Location: Volume Studios, Inglewood

Education: Model Bootcamp by Quannah Chasinghorse, Indigenous Couture & Streetwear Panels, Corporate

Merchandising and Collaborations Panel, Film Screenings, and Makeup Masterclass

Fashion Popups: H2Y, Vividus by Tierra Alysia, Lesley Hampton, K. Lookinghorse by Kayla

Lookinghorse-Smith, Patricia Michaels, and Orlando Dugi.

*Free event with TIFC membership

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY BLOCK PARTY

Date: October 14, 2024

Time: 5 PM – 10 PM

Location: Volume Studios, Inglewood

Entertainment presented by Taboo: Emcee One, Eric Michael Hernandez, Pat Vegas and PJ Vegas.

*Free event with TIFC membership

