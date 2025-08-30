Santa Ynez Chumash Donate Original Artwork to Buellton Library

Details By Native News Online Staff August 30, 2025

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated three original acrylic-on-canvas artworks to the Buellton Library on Friday morning during a heartfelt presentation.

Each piece brings cultural storytelling and vibrant tradition into the library’s newly opened space, which launched just six months ago. The artwork will enhance the interior while honoring the region’s Indigenous heritage.

“Art is a way for our tribe to celebrate our culture and heritage,” said Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are able to bring our traditional stories to life through our modern-day interpretation, connected to ancestral teachings.”

The first piece, Children of our Rainbow, was created during the tribe’s four-week youth summer camp, Camp Kalawašaq’. Tribal youth contributed their interpretations of traditional Chumash rock art, and artist Bobby Duran brought the work together with a central portrait of Chumash ancestor Maria Solares, framed by a rainbow of flowers. In Chumash tradition, the rainbow symbolizes renewal and abundance, connecting the natural world with the well-being of the people. This collaborative piece reflects both generational wisdom and youthful expression.

The second artwork, Sacred Vessels, also by Duran, is a two-part painting inspired by traditional Chumash basketry. The designs replicate those found in the collection of the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center. These baskets, long used for both ceremonial and practical purposes, represent more than utility—they carry deep cultural meaning, identity, and tradition.

The third piece, Salmon and Coyote, is based on the Chumash story Coyote and Salmon, which recalls a time when salmon thrived in the region. Though salmon no longer swim these local waters, the story and the painting serve as a powerful reminder of what has been lost—and what remains through memory and storytelling. Duran’s interpretation is inspired by the version told by Maria Solares.

“I’m grateful and thankful to be part of this project with the Buellton Library because it’s a great place to share our culture and art,” Duran said. “Not just with our community, but all our local communities, which helps continue our bond with people outside of our Santa Ynez Chumash community.”

The idea for incorporating Chumash art into the library came from Holly Sierra, President of the Friends of the Buellton Library, in 2024. She envisioned artwork that would reflect the valley’s original people and enrich the library’s environment, especially for young readers. On Friday, Duran and members of the tribe’s Culture Department formally presented the artwork to Sierra and the Friends group, which supports the library through advocacy, fundraising, and year-round programming.

“It’s nice that the kids grow up with the ‘Big Bad Wolf’ and ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ but we wanted our children’s library room to mean more than that,” Sierra said. “So, we reached out to the Chumash, and good gosh, Bobby Duran, he came up with these paintings that are exactly what we want, for not just the children in the valley, but everyone.”

