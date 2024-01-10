Photo Galley: Native Talent Abounds at Marvel Studio's 'Echo' Premiere

Details By Native News Online Staff January 10, 2024

Cast and filmmakers from Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Echo joined guests and fans last night on the red carpet outside the Regency Village Theater in Westwood in Los Angeles for the series’s premiere. All five episodes of the new series are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.





Echo, the latest Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, tells the story of a Native American woman, Maya Lopez, who rises to become boss of the New York street gang Tracksuit Mafia under the tutelage of crime lord Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), all while being deaf and a leg amputee.

Alaqua Cox (Menominee), who is also an amputee and deaf, reprises her character from Hawkeye, torn between the criminal underworld and the Choctaw family that shaped her childhood, leading her to return to her hometown where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Cox leads a cast heavy with Native American talent, including: Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”), Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”), with Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”).

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland.

Check out photos from the premiere below and stream Echo on Disney+ and Hulu.

(L-R) Sydney Freeland, Morningstar Angeline, Cody Lightning, Devery Jacobs, Vincent D'Onofrio, Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Zahn McClarnon, Dannie McCallum and Katarina Ziervogel attend the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Devery Jacobs attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Alaqua Cox attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Sydney Freeland attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Tantoo Cardinal attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Amber Midthunder attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Spencer Battiest attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Rebecca Roanhorse attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Chief Gary Batton, Richie Palmer, Executive Production & Development, Marvel Feature Film Production and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. attend the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Dannie McCallum attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Zahn McClarnon attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Morningstar Angeline attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Costumes on display during the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Angelique Midthunder, Kauchani Bratt, Kusem Goodwind, and Devin Sampson Craig attend the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Peshawn Bread attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Jhane Myers attends the Echo Launch Event at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California on January 08, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

