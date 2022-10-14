Pechanga Resort Casino inks partnership with LA Clippers

Details By Tribal Business News October 14, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Pechanga Resort Casino has signed a new multi-year partnership to serve as the exclusive tribal casino of the NBA’s LA Clippers.

The Temecula, Calif.-based casino, an enterprise of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Mission Indians, announced the deal last week during a Clippers preseason game, during which the team presented a jersey to tribal economic development officials.

The partnership will include community events, Clippers watch parties and in-game promotions, plus signage in Crypto.com Arena, digital and social media activations, broadcast integrations and hospitality elements, according to a statement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Pechanga Resort Casino and work together to serve our fans and community,” Clippers Chief Global Partnerships Officer Scott Sonnenberg said in a statement.

The Pechanga Band also plans to spotlight tribal culture during a Nov. 6 home game to highlight Native American Heritage Month.

“We’re very excited to partner with the LA Clippers and support our broader Southern California community,” said Andrew Masiel, Sr., president of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “This partnership will also mean more opportunities for Pechanga’s guests to truly unique events and experiences in L.A. sports. Our Tribe’s roots run deep through Southern California and like us, the Clippers are committed to using their platform to make a meaningful difference.”

Pechanga Resort Casino is an active sponsor of sports teams and venues. Other athletics partnerships include deals with Angels Baseball, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and the University of Southern California.

The tribe also has the naming rights to the Pechanga Arena San Diego.