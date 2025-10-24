Film featuring Teyton Colbert to hit theaters in November

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media October 24, 2025

A teen is planning his path to Broadway, building upon past experiences and honing his skills at the Chickasaw Arts Academy.

At 15 years old, Teyton Colbert, a Chickasaw citizen, has already worked on major film productions and with a few legends of the silver screen. Following his role of Tonto Boy in Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1,” Teyton was asked to audition for the role of Teddy in “Wild Faith Christmas,” and he is excited for the movie’s release in November.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“‘Wild Faith Christmas’ is one of the biggest roles I’ve gotten. I was a little hesitant about it because I was worried about how long it would take to make it, since I have a bunch of other stuff going on, but it actually turned out real nice,” Teyton said.

Filmed in 2024, “Wild Faith Christmas” is a holiday-themed movie that tells the story of Emmett Murphy, who helps a small, local church care for a group of orphans. When a ruthless mine owner tries to force the children into a dangerous situation and kidnaps one of them, Emmett leads a rescue operation and discovers the true spirit of Christmas along the way, according to IMDb.com.

In the movie, Teyton plays a pivotal role as an orphan. His character is also taught to sing Christmas carols. Combining music with acting is a dream come to life for Teyton. He plays saxophone and guitar, and is a member of the Glenpool (Oklahoma) High School marching band. He is teaching himself the drums and bass, so he can do some producing. He also composes his own music.

“Music is a really big way of how I express my emotions,” he said.

The Journey to Film

Teyton started working in film at 6 years old when he was a background actor for the Chickasaw documentary series “Winter Fire.” Encouraged by his great-aunt and great-uncle, Neva and Tim Harjochee, he also worked on some of the “Our History is World History” commercials and other advertising campaigns.

“Teyton got into films because his great aunt and uncle are heavily involved in the film and theater industry and recommended he get into it. Even now, they mentor and recommend roles for him,” Heather, a Chickasaw citizen, said.

As he grew older, the movie productions got larger. He appeared as a background actor twice on Sterlin Harjo’s television series “Reservation Dogs,” and on a short film, “Flint.” In the blockbuster “Twisters,” Teyton and his little sister, Lillian, ran from a tornado hitting a rodeo.

His goals, aspirations and confidence grew even more after his first experience at Chickasaw Arts Academy in 2024. His older sister, Bella, has been attending the arts academy since she was 8 years old and encouraged her younger brother, who suffered from anxiety, to also attend. It was at the academy that Teyton was introduced to musical theater.

“That place has some magic to it. I love it so much. One of the biggest parts is that I get to do this with a bunch of friends that I have met during it, especially Bella. If she had not asked me to try it, I probably would not have gone any further. But I’m really glad that she did. This whole musical theater thing, that’s what I really want to do in film work,” Teyton said.

“That’s his big goal is to be in a musical film,” Heather said.

Chickasaw Arts Academy students ages 14-18 select a major area of study for the two-week summer academy. Major students can select from disciplines such as painting, metalsmithing, video production, culinary, beadwork and performing arts.

Performing arts is divided into four sections: vocal, dance, traditional theater and tech theater.

Teyton selected traditional theater, and in the 2025 academy showcase “The Wizard of Oz,” he played Scarecrow alongside his sisters. Bella played Dorothy. Lillian, 12, played two roles. She was in the lullaby league and a jitterbug. Teyton’s cousin, Davion Wilson, played the Cowardly Lion.

The adaptation of the play incorporated significant Chickasaw themes, language and values. Heather, who just completed the two-year Chikasha Academy Adult Immersion Virtual Program, was overjoyed to hear her children speak the language from the stage.

“When Teyton played his role, he spoke some Chikashshanompa' (the Chickasaw language) and spoke so naturally. I know my grandma (a fluent speaker) was smiling from heaven. I am doing all I can to continue passing the language on,” said Heather.

During his first time at the academy, Teyton played the wolf and Rapunzel’s prince in the showcase “Into the Woods.” These roles included learning a lot of lines and singing a solo.

He would not practice in front of his mother, and she was nervous for him before the performance. When the wolf took the stage and began belting out his solo, Heather’s heart sank.

“I thought that they had put somebody else in his role, but no, this was my son. He came out clear and confident. During the last two years, Teyton has grown in his stage performance and confidence. I am so grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for allowing our children to explore the different areas of the arts, supporting them and helping them fine tune or expand to different areas,” said Heather.

Horizon to Wild Faith

The producers of “Wild Faith Christmas” reached out to Teyton and his mother after noticing Teyton’s performance in “Horizon” and requested he audition for the role.

He and his mother spent two weeks last year filming “Wild Faith Christmas” in Michigan and had a wonderful experience.

“Teyton had the best time working with everyone in Michigan. They all treated us like family. We made some great friends and made some great memories,” Heather said.

Traveling to work on the films is one of Teyton’s favorite things.

The journey to working on the Utah “Horizon” set began when Teyton auditioned for a role.

“A week later after the audition, we got a call. Teyton didn’t get the role, but the director loved Teyton and wanted to make sure he was in the film. So, he wrote a role and lines for him and wanted to offer him the part,” Heather said.

Teyton accepted the role, which included learning some Navajo, and spent about a week working in the Red Rock canyons of Utah with the movie’s director and star, Kevin Costner, as well as an academic tutor, a Navajo language teacher and his mother.

Chickasaw Proud

Heather said she receives her Chickasaw heritage from both sets of parents. Her maternal grandfather, William Hamilton, was full-blood Chickasaw.

Teyton honors and reveres his ancestors for the hardships they endured. “I am very proud to be a Chickasaw. I am proud that we survived all (the hardships), and we are still here today. Like the language, we are trying hard to keep it going, and we are not going to give up.”

About Chickasaw Arts Academy

The Chickasaw Arts Academy emphasizes Chickasaw and other Southeastern First American cultures and tribal aesthetics through performing and visual arts. Students must be Chickasaw citizens or dependents of Chickasaw citizens. To learn more about the Chickasaw Arts Academy and the upcoming breakout sessions throughout the year, call (580) 272-5520 or email ArtsAcademy@ Chickasaw.net.

The official trailer for “Wild Faith Christmas” is available, visit YouTube.com.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher