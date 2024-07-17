Festival Celebrates Mvskoke Culture and People

Details By Braden Harper, Mvskoke Media July 17, 2024

MVSKOKE RESERVATION – When the Oklahoma temperatures are at their hottest, and the sunsets are at their longest, that can only mean one thing, it is time for the Mvskoke Festival to commence. This year brought a slate full of fair rides, sports tournaments, rodeos, art markets and food vendors. Tournaments began on Friday, June 14 and ran through Sunday, June 23.

The main weekend of Festival kicked off on Thursday, June 20 and started off with senior activities at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee. In Tulsa at the River Spirit Casino and Resort the tribe recognized five elders with one of the highest honors a Mvskoke citizen can receive: the Living Legend Award. Thursday’s evening festivities served dinner before the annual social Stomp Dance while the fun fair delivered thrills and fun to the north of the fairgrounds. Tribal leadership including Principal Chief David Hill, Second Chief Del Beaver and various members of the National Council were present chatting with attendees. Likewise, attendees had the chance to meet the newly crowned Mvskoke Royalty; Miss Janaya McIntosh and Jr. Miss Olivia Beaver.

Rising and shining at Harmon Stadium on Friday, June 21, students competed in the Junior Olympics. This year’s golf tournament moved up north on the reservation at the Page Belcher golf course in Tulsa. The annual Bull Bash Bull Riding event kicked off in the evening at the Bob Arrington Arena back at the fairgrounds.

Saturday, June 22 began with the 5k. In the afternoon Festival goers had the opportunity to brave long lines in order to meet the chiefs at the dome. Later in the evening saw past legends come together for the annual softball reunion.

Always a crowd favorite, Festival’s live entertainment saw lineups that included Locash, Joe Nichols, and the I Heart the Nineties Tour. Saturday night notably saw packed crowds, some reporting it took up to 45 minutes to get from the stop light intersection at Highway 75 and Highway 56 to a parking spot.

Sunday, June 23 concluded the main Festival weekend with the Fastpitch Tournament Finals, and the second annual Fourth Sunday on the Reservation, a worship event that featured gospel and hymn singing.

According to tribal leadership, they could not be happier with this year’s turnout and the hard work that went in to planning the biggest event of the year for the tribe. This year marked the third year of the Festival since the Covid-19 Pandemic did not allow large crowds to gather in 2020 and 2021.

“It finally feels like Covid is in the rear-view mirror now,” Second Chief Beaver said. “I know it's never going to completely go away, but it's not something people worry about. It seems like they feel more comfortable coming out.”

This year saw Mvskoke citizens come out from all corners of the United States. According to Principal Chief Hill, his favorite part about Festival is meeting new faces. “When it’s their first time coming and they just enjoy meeting us, but for me, I get to meet them and it just keeps growing,” Principal Chief Hill said.

Full photo coverage of the 2024 Mvskoke Festival can be found on Mvskoke Media’s Facebook page.