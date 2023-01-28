fbpx
Casting Call Out for Netflix's "Rez Ball"

Midthunder Casting has announced a casting call for Native American males and females to play high school basketball players in Netflix's feature film Rez Ball. 

The film was written by Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole), who is teaming with NBA all-star LeBron James and writer/director Sydney Freeland (Dine) to produce the film.  

The drama will portray the fictional Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico, that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive, according to the series’ description. Rez Ball has been described as “an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.”

Applicants must be 18-years-old or older to apply. Actors will be paid. .

To apply, email the following information to [email protected]:

  • Name
  • Height
  • Phone number
  • Email address
  • Location (City and state; reservation or community)
  • Tribal enrollment or affiliation (optional)
  • Basketball experience
  • Recent photos
  • Your availability from March until June 2023

In the subject line, applicants are asked to write: “First & Last Name - Rez Ball Player.”

